Prince Harry Issues Statement to Military Veterans amid Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

Prince Harry was deployed to Afghanistan twice during his 10-year service in the British Army

As Taliban rule takes hold in Afghanistan, Prince Harry is speaking out.

In a joint statement with Dominic Reid, the CEO of Harry's Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex encouraged military veterans to seek support from one another as the situation continues to unfold.

"What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community," read their statement, which was shared on the Invictus Games Foundation's Twitter account. "Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan."

"We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another," the statement concluded.

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, and was deployed to Afghanistan twice.

He founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to "harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country."

After overtaking several other cities in Afghanistan, the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul on Sunday, triggering the collapse of the government one day after President Ashraf Ghani left the country and after U.S. troops departed.

The takeover has led to fear and chaos as hundreds of people are trying to flee the country.

Back in June, Harry spoke out after 10 members of The HALO Trust (Hazardous Area Life-support Organization) were killed in an attack by an armed group at a mine clearance camp in Afghanistan. Another 16 people from the organization, which works to remove debris left behind by war, were left injured.

In his statement, Harry called the attack "nothing less than an act of barbarism."