Prince Harry Wears 'Girl Dad' T-Shirt for Lili in Surprise Comedy Skit: Watch!

The Duke of Sussex lovingly wears a grey "Girl Dad" tee in the tongue-in-cheek promo video for a new trip rating test being rolled out in New Zealand

Prince Harry is proud to be a girl dad!

The Duke of Sussex, 37, who is father to daughter Lilibet, 11 months, lovingly wears a grey T-shirt bearing the words "Girl Dad" in a new tongue-in-cheek video for his eco-travel initiative, Travalyst.

The promo video, released Monday, sees Harry jogging through the woods in the tee when he's suddenly ambushed by a "Rating Agent" who wants to assess the environmental impact of his 2018 trip to New Zealand with wife Meghan Markle, 40.

After removing his Airpods, Harry is reprimanded for dropping a candy wrapper during the trip, with Kiwi comic Rhys Darby saying he left it on a beach in 2018. "It might have been a confusing time, it was windy," says Darby dressed in a black and white rating agent polo.

"I don't think it was confusing," replies Harry. "It was an incredible time. We had an amazing time in New Zealand. It's beautiful."

Harry ultimately receives a rating of 3 out of 5 stars for the eco-footprint of his trip to New Zealand, which he visited with Meghan as part of the couple's 16-day royal tour of Australia and New Zealand following their 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle. Yet it doesn't come without a few comedy surprises along the way.

"According to my notes here you were given 12 towels at Tim's Motor Lodge, and you only used one for the entire stay, so pretty good," says Darby to a puzzled Harry, who tries to explain that he never stayed at the motel.

Prince Harry runs into Aotearoa New Zealand Trip Raters. Prince Harry runs into Aotearoa New Zealand Trip Raters. | Credit: Travalyst

"You were very respectful of local communities," adds Darby. "In fact, you even bought some local honey.

"And you did not keep the tap (faucet) running while brushing your teeth."

To this, Harry replies "I never do… Hang on a second. How do you know that? How do you know that? That's really weird."

At that moment, a second rating agent played by Maori comic Dave Fane stumbles through the bushes to explain that Darby has mixed the royal dad up with singer Harry Styles, 28.

"I'm supposed to be rating Harry," he tells Darby. "You've got Harry Styley and I've got the stylish Harry."

On Monday Harry also appeared on Māori Television in New Zealand to reveal the serious meaning behind the comedy sketch. Speaking to the cameras he announced the launch of a Travalyst trip rating initiative that he hopes will encourage Kiwi travelers to put sustainability at the heart of their holidays.

This features a simple quiz based on the Maori concept of Tiaki, which is a commitment to care for local people, their environment, and their culture wherever you travel.

"As travel continues to come back, we have an opportunity and a need to redefine the industry – for better, for good," Harry says in a statement posted on the Travalyst website.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2021 holiday card with Archie and Lilibet | Credit: Alexi Lubomirski

"In a world where we're tasked with rating so many things, we're now asking: what if your destination rated you? Starting in beautiful Aotearoa New Zealand, we're launching our first campaign. There is a well-known Māori proverb: Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, ēngari he toa takitini (Success is not the work of an individual. But the work of many) – we invite you to be a part of our many."

Harry will be undertaking some important traveling himself next month, when he heads to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with Meghan, Lili, and son Archie, 3.

The trip will be the first time Lili, who was born in California last year, will visit her dad's homeland. She'll likely even celebrate her first birthday on June 4 during the trip.