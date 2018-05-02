Prince Harry Is 'Extremely Excited' for His Big Wedding Day: Source

Prince Harry is just as thrilled about his upcoming wedding as the rest of the world.

A source tells PEOPLE that the groom-to-be is “exceptionally happy, extremely excited” about his nuptials to fiancée Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan are winding down the clock ahead of their wedding, set for May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. There, they’ll tie the knot in front of hundreds of guests, before celebrating during a nighttime reception at Frogmore House, also on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Meghan has been preparing for the big day, too, getting visits from friends — including her potential maid of honor Jessica Mulroney, who reportedly came to London in the past few days to help Meghan tie up loose ends ahead of the big day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty

Meghan and Harry had a whirlwind winter: The couple stepped out for several official engagements all across the United Kingdom, from Scotland to London to Northern Ireland. This included a couple outings with Queen Elizabeth, and even appearances during the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting — an event that in past years, has not seen royal fiancées in attendance.

Now, the couple is taking a few weeks off of official duties until the wedding, which means the next time the world sees Meghan and Harry, it will be at the altar!