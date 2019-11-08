Prince Harry Is Dropping Hints About Baby No. 2 with Meghan Markle!

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry has babies on the brain!

During a surprise outing with military families alongside wife Meghan Markle on Wednesday, the royal, who is dad to 6-month-old Archie, asked fellow parents what it’s like to add a second child to the mix.

“Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children as well, because we both have older children,” Susie Stringfellow told Forces Network.

She and another attendee who have multiple children happily chatted to the royal about adding to his family.

“We were trying to encourage him to have a second baby,” Strongfellow said.

RELATED: Archie Is Already a Rugby Fan! Prince Harry Shared Photo of His Son in England Jersey with Team

Another military wife talked to Harry about how difficult deployment is on families.

“They were talking about Army life, being away for Christmas…they can compare with us,” Victoria Tucker said. “They didn’t want to miss anything, with their little boy now, just how our husbands miss their children.”

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PA Wire/PA Images

The royal dad, who served 10 years in the Army, acknowledged how tough it is for serving parents to be away.

“It’s unbelievably hard. I have so much respect and admiration for anyone who has to deal with that,” the prince said. “I can’t imagine what it’s like to miss so much as they change so quickly.”

Meghan also used her time with the young families to chat about some of Archie’s recent milestones, including teething and crawling!

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Archie Toby Melville/Getty Images

RELATED: Prince Harry Tears Up as He Remembers Keeping Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy a Secret

As she met a group of young children at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor, Meghan told one little girl, “Look at all your little teeth! Archie’s just got two teeth.”

She pointed to her bottom lip as she added, ”Two tiny ones right there.”

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram

Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is attached to the Welsh Guards, told Army & You magazine: “My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl – she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend.”

Just weeks after returning from their whirlwind tour in Africa with Archie, the royal parents are settling into life as a family of three in their Windsor cottage home.

“Meghan is so chill and relaxed as a mom,” a friend recently told PEOPLE.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Both Meghan and Harry have opened up about their busy life with a newborn. And they both praised their parenting skills during one of their outings in Africa, with Meghan calling Harry “the best dad,” and Harry responding: “No, she’s the best mom.”