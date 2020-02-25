Prince Harry Is Back in the U.K.! Queen's Grandson Arrives in Scotland by Train for Engagement

Prince Harry has touched down in the U.K.!

After relocating with wife Meghan Markle and 9-month-old son Archie to Canada’s Vancouver Island following the couple’s decision to step down from royal life, Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson was spotted in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Tuesday. He is taking part in a working summit in support of his environmental tourism initiative, Travalyst, in the Scottish capital on Wednesday.

Keeping with the organization’s mission, Harry chose a sustainable method of travel — train. He arrived at the Edinburgh Waverley railway station dressed casually in jeans and a baseball cap. The father, 35, also wore a green backpack and carried a suit bag.

RELATED: Prince Harry Just Answered One of the Biggest Questions Posed by Fans Amid Royal Exit

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Image zoom Prince Harry SplashNews.com

Wednesday’s outing marks Prince Harry’s first high-profile event in the U.K. since his unprecedented decision to step back from frontline royal duties in January.

Launched in September, Travalyst aims to help both companies and consumers adapt their travel habits to benefit the environment and destination communities. The Edinburgh event will see Harry work with more than 100 members of the Scottish tourism and travel industry to iron out the practical details of just how this can be achieved.

Image zoom Prince Harry SplashNews.com

Although Meghan, 38, won’t be present for the Travalyst event, she and Harry have a number of appearances in the U.K. set for the next couple weeks.

Prince Harry will team up with Jon Bon Jovi at a recording session on Friday. The music icon is re-recording his song “Unbroken” with the Invictus Games Choir for release in support of Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation.

The couple will make their first joint appearance since their shocking announcement at the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, followed by attending the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry will also have an event on March 6, attending the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing. Meghan, 38, will step out solo on March 8 to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Meghan and Prince Harry will reunite with his family on March 9 for Commonwealth Day services.

Image zoom Archie and Prince Harry Sussex Royals

The agreement reached between the Queen and the couple last month will be put into effect starting March 31, according to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan will also no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace and will instead be represented by their U.K. charity foundation team.

“The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America,” the spokesperson adds. “In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year.

“In general, the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.”