Prince Harry Sang 'It Wasn't Me' to Shaggy When They First Met: He's 'a Fan,' Says Singer

Prince Harry started singing Shaggy's hit song "It Wasn’t Me" during his 2012 visit to Jamaica, the singer revealed

Prince Harry is a Shaggy fan — according to the reggae singer!

"When Prince Harry came to Jamaica he came to visit the Bustamante Hospital for Children,” Shaggy, 51, told The Observer on Sunday about the royal's 2012 visit to the Caribbean island.

“My daughter thought he was supposed to be a prince on a horse, like in her storybook,” he continued.

“He turned to me and said, ‘Wow, she’s just so not impressed,’ and then he sang, "It Wasn't Me." So, Prince Harry is a Shaggy fan!" he said.

According to Shaggy, the royal family's love of his music doesn't stop there either. In fact, it goes right to the very top!

"I’d like to think that the Queen is a big Shaggy fan,” the singer , who is a Commander of the Order of Distinction (CD) in the Jamaican honors system, added to The Observer.

“I played at her 92nd birthday party at the Royal Albert Hall. Afterward I was standing right beside her. It would have been crazy if she was like, ‘Hello, Mr. Boombastic.’”

This isn’t the first time that Prince Harry has belted out a few notes in public. In February, the prince teamed up with rock legend John Bon Jovi at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios to record a charity version of Bon Jovi's 2019 song “Unbroken” in aid of the Invictus Games.

The recording session – which involved Harry singing alongside Bon Jovi in a vocal booth — was one of Harry's last public engagements before he and wife Meghan Markle officially stepped back from royal life on March 31.

In March 2019, the prince also publicly sang a line from the Sound of Music — “So Long, Farewell,” as he and a heavily pregnant Markle left Canada House in London.

In August 2018, the prince even briefly sang “You’ll Be Back” at a special West End performance of Hamilton — the song performed by his sixth great-grandfather King George in the show – with Meghan going on to reveal that Harry sings the hit show's tunes all the time at home.