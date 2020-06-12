Prince Harry Praises the 'Invictus Spirit' amid Coronavirus in Virtual Meeting with Athletes

Prince Harry's Invictus Games were set to take place in the Netherlands in May before they were postponed due to COVID-19

Prince Harry's Invictus Games may have been postponed, but he says the resilience of the competitors is "even more relevant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Invictus Games Foundation recently released a May 13 webinar featuring an encouraging message from the Duke of Sussex, who created the Paralympic-style competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

"We're obviously not in The Hague, but I'm so pleased we have been able to organize this virtual gathering when the Games would have taken place themselves," Harry said in the video message.

"This conversation is all about sharing the Invictus spirit, and it is even more relevant now as we are having to address new challenges and adapt our lives," he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I hope that all the nations, competitors and family and friends are coping well to support each other during this time, and I know you'll be showing that resilience that is so central to the Invictus community."

"I hope this conversation will be the first of many, and I am really looking forward to a time when we can come together again," Prince Harry, 35, concluded his speech.

Last month, Prince Harry shared a personal video message on Twitter about the Invictus Games.

"Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and are busy planning dates for next year," he said. "The new dates will be shared with you very soon. I hope all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through these challenging times."

It was announced earlier this month that The Endeavour Fund — which Harry established to support the ambitions of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans — are now part of the Invictus Games Foundation after previously being under the umbrella of The Royal Foundation. It's a fitting combination, as both organizations emphasize the positive impact of sport and competition despite setbacks.

The Endeavour Fund was established in 2012 and was part of The Royal Foundation, the charitable arm that Harry was a part of alongside brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Last year, Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were splitting from The Royal Foundation as the two couples started to take "divergent paths" in their charity work and needed to reflect that in different outlets, a source told PEOPLE.

Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry have since stepped down from their royal roles. They plan to launch a foundation called Archewell, they confirmed in April.

