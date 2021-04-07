The Paralympic-style event, which Harry founded in 2014, has been postponed twice amid the COVID-19 crisis

Prince Harry's Invictus Games Gets New Date — Just in Time for His Upcoming Netflix Series

Prince Harry can get his cameras rolling!

Just one day after he and Meghan Markle announced their first Netflix documentary series focusing on the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games, a new date for the next event has been announced.

The latest round of the games will take place in The Hague in the Netherlands from April 16-22 in 2022, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

The games for wounded, sick and injured veterans and armed forces members have already been postponed twice amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Harry – and the teams taking part from around the world – can move ahead in preparing for the next Invictus Games.

Organizers in The Hague are expecting more than 500 participants from 20 countries to take part in 10 adaptive sports events. The safety and well-being of the participants always come first, with a focus on their recovery, the Invictus Games Foundation says.

Next year's event will mark the fifth Invictus Games and will still be referred to as the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 – noting the date when it was originally set to take place.

As the contestants prepare for the games, which first took place in London in 2014, Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions will film a docuseries called Heart of Invictus for Netflix.

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve," Prince Harry said in a statement on Tuesday. "This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."

On Wednesday, Mart de Kruif, chairman of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, added of the latest incarnation of the games, "We still strive to deliver a safe, surprising and impactful Games. It looks like this should be possible in 2022, and we look forward to hosting them."

"It was of course a big disappointment that the Invictus Games could not take place, but also understandable in the current situation. All the hard work and efforts of the organization and our partners are very valuable and form a good basis for an even more beautiful event in 2022. As an organization we also want to show our own resilience and the Invictus Spirit."

