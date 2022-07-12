The Duke of Sussex is taking a turn in the role of interviewer in a film from BetterUp, the mental health company for which he serves as chief impact officer

Prince Harry Interviews Snowboarding Champ Chloe Kim About Mental Health: 'We All Have Greatness Within Us'

Prince Harry is used to being interviewed, but this time, he's asking the questions.

In a new short film from BetterUp, the coaching and mental health company for which the Duke of Sussex serves as chief impact officer, Prince Harry chats with three people — including two-time gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim — about the importance of maintaining mental fitness.

"We all have greatness within us," Prince Harry said at the start of the clip. "Mental fitness helps us unlock it. It's an ongoing practice, one where you approach your mind as something to flex, not fix."

"How would you describe the relationship between the mind and the body when it comes to operating at peak performance?" Prince Harry, 37, asked Kim, who he called the "Queen of Snowboarding."

"It would be unrealistic for me to expect to go out there and land an amazing run, learn a new trick if I wasn't feeling good mentally," the athlete, 22, replied. "And I can't expect myself to perform at my peak when I'm doubting myself and I'm feeling negative emotions."

She added, "If I'm not feeling good mentally, then it will jeopardize my physical health and they go hand in hand. And, so, for the past couple of years, I've just been prioritizing that, listening to my body and I'm in such a better place."

Kim also credited her coach with helping her through tough times.

"I have such high standards for myself. I beat myself up," she said. "So really, my coach is always just reminding me that calm down, it's good, there's always tomorrow, but also acknowledge the progress you have made today."

Following the 2022 Olympics, Kim said she was prioritizing her mental health by taking a break from competing.

"Just for my mental health," she told Cheddar News when discussing her decision to step back for 2022-2023. "[I] just want to kind of reset, don't want to get right back into it after such a fun, but draining year, at the same time, knowing that it was an Olympic year."

Continued Kim, "I just want to enjoy this moment, take it all in and then get back to it when I'm feeling ready, but as of now the plan is most definitely to go after a third medal."

She also took a full season off after the 2018 Games to focus on her studies at Princeton University as well as her mental health.

Prince Harry also spoke with psychologist Adam Grant, who said he prioritizes "non-negotiable workout time six days a week" as part of his mental health.

"Six days a week you work out?" Prince Harry replied. "I can tell."

With a laugh, Grant said, "I'm not sure how to respond to that."

Meanwhile, BetterUp user Blu Mendoza said she spends time journaling.

"It takes only about 15 minutes, but like any exercise, you have to do it," she said. "When I actually do it and I close the journal and I turn on the computer, I don't have to put on a fake smile anymore."

Prince Harry, who moved to California in 2020 with his family, has spoken candidly about his own struggles with maintaining positive mental health, crediting his wife Meghan Markle with inspiring him to go to therapy.

Hoffman said on the podcast, "As a born and raised Californian myself, we would tell jokes. 'Hey, my therapist will talk to your therapist,' as a way of building a connection. I'm aware that that is a very Californian perspective."

Harry replied, "You're absolutely right, Reid, about the cultural differences, they're immense. You talk about it here in California, 'I'll get my therapist to call your therapist.' Whereas in the U.K. it's like, 'Therapist? What therapist? Whose therapist? I don't have a therapist. No, I definitely don't, I've never spoken to a therapist.' "

Prince Harry also shared in a February virtual event with Serena Williams that he puts in a 30- to 45-minute window of time each morning to focus on himself.