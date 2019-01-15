Gingers Unite! Prince Harry Gives a Redheaded Girl a Big Hug After Seeing Her Orange Sign

The world’s most famous redhead has made a new friend!

Eliza Morris, 4, was among the crowds gathered at Hamilton Square during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s visit to Birkenhead on Monday. However, she held an orange sign that made her stand out to the prince.

“#GingersUnite,” it read, along with the message, “I [heart] you Harry.”

Upon seeing the sign, Harry headed over to say hello and instantly bonded with the young fan over their shared trait.

“I love this! Do you love your hair?” Harry said before giving Eliza a big hug. “The sign is amazing!”

Eliza Morris

Prince Harry and Eliza Morris Charlotte Graham/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry, 34, has previously poked fun at his rare hair color. When Harry and then-fiancée Meghan embarked on their first official royal outing as a couple in Dec. 2017, visiting Nottingham for a trip to the National Justice Museum and the Nottingham Contemporary, one cheeky well-wisher asked the prince what it’s like to be with someone like Meghan “as a ginger.”

“It’s great, isn’t it?” Harry said with a smile.

“Unbelievable,” the fan joked back.

“Unbelievable!” Harry responded with a laugh.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

For drinks at the couple’s royal wedding in May, one attendee says that friends and family were offered a cocktail at the bar that was named for the newly married couple and included ginger in it as reference to Harry’s famous hair shade.