Hugs for Prince Harry! See the Royal Dad Get the Biggest Embrace of All Time During School Visit

Image zoom Prince Harry ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty

Prince Harry is handing out royal hugs!

While wife Meghan Markle embarked on her first royal engagement since welcoming son Archie to launch a capsule collection benefitting her patronage Smart Works, Harry had a busy day of his own. The 34-year-old royal visited the Rugby Football Union All Schools program at Lealands High School in Luton, encouraging more young people to stay active with the sport.

The students were undoubtedly thrilled to meet Prince Harry — and didn’t try to hide their excitement. One girl wrapped her arms around the royal dad for a giant hug, which a smiling Harry returned as her amused peers looked on.

Image zoom Prince Harry Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

In addition to hugs, Harry greeted children with high fives and watched them compete in touch rugby games. Of course, no royal outing is complete without a group photo — but for this one, the students cheered with their arms in the air or holding up rugby balls.

Image zoom Prince Harry Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Prince Harry

Image zoom Prince Harry ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty

While speaking with journalist Angela Levin for a biography on the prince, Harry shared that he’s an expert hugger, just like his mom, Princess Diana.

“Everyone needs a hug now and again, and it just so happens that I’m very good with hugs,” he said. The royal added that the ability would have made Princess Diana “smile with pride.”

Image zoom Prince Harry Chris Jackson Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom Prince Harry Chris Jackson/WPA Pool /Getty

Image zoom Prince Harry Andrew Medichini/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Meghan was debuting a five-piece clothing collection aimed at helping unemployed women get back in the workplace — for every item bought, one will be donated to the Smart Works charity. The royal mom, 38, even wore the set’s white blouse and black trousers herself.

The Duchess of Sussex accessorized her look with pieces that belonged to Prince Harry’s mother. She wore butterfly earrings previously worn by Princess Diana during a trip to Canada on May 3, 1986. Although Meghan’s bouncy blowout mostly hid the special pieces, fans caught glimpses of them as she tucked her hair behind her ears.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan also stacked gold bangles on her right arm, including another heirloom from her late mother-in-law — a cuff bracelet featuring diamonds and blue stones that Diana wore while visiting the Lord Gage Centre for Old People, a Guinness Trust Home, in East London in 1990.