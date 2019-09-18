Prince Harry Hopes New Series with Oprah Winfrey Will Have 'an Impact': 'It Could Save Lives'

Prince Harry is revealing new details about his upcoming series with TV icon Oprah Winfrey.

In an interview with podcast host and journalist Bryony Gordon, Harry says the series — coming to Apple TV+ next year — will unveil examples of “human spirit fighting back from the darkest places.”

In 2017, the Duke of Sussex sat down with Gordon and opened up about his mental health state and the trauma after his mother, Princess Diana, died 22 years ago — and how he struggled to cope with the aftermath.

Speaking with the reporter once again in the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday, the Duke said, “When I did your podcast two years ago the response made me realize what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently.”

RELATED: Remembering Princess Diana: How She Spent Her Final Summer

Image zoom REX/Shutterstock; Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

He continued, “If the viewers can relate to the pain and perhaps the experience, then it could save lives, as we will focus on prevention and positive outcomes.”

Harry also revealed that he and Oprah have had many meetings and “are assembling subject matter experts” to guide the series.

“The facts and science exist and we deserve to know it all,” he said.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Ian West/PA Wire

But despite coming a long way from the years of struggle following his mother’s death, the prince admitted to Gordon that hasn’t got it all figured out and is still embarking on his own journey.

“What I have learned and continue to learn in the space of mental health, mental illness and self-awareness is that all roads lead back to our mental wellbeing how we look after ourselves and each other,” he said.

RELATED: Everything Prince Harry Has Said About Fatherhood (So Far!): ‘I’m Just Over the Moon’

Harry and Oprah will serve as co-creators and executive producers of the mental health series for Apple’s streaming service and will include Kahane Cooperman, a former co-executive producer of The Daily Show with John Stewart, at the helm and will be produced and directed by Dawn Porter (director of Bobby Kennedy for President) and Asif Kapadia (the filmmaker behind biopics Senna and Amy, about ill-fated singer Amy Winehouse).