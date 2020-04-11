Prince Harry Hinted at Royal Exit Months Before Making Big Announcement, Says Dr. Jane Goodall

Image zoom Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA/Getty

Prince Harry seemed to have wanted to step away from royal life for quite some time before making it official.

Dr. Jane Goodall, who visited with Harry and his family last summer, recently recalled a telling comment the father of one made during their time together at Frogmore Cottage.

“At the end [of the conversation] Meghan [Markle] came in to listen with Archie,’ Dr Goodall told the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine. “He was very tiny and very sleepy — not too pleased to be passed from his mummy.”

As the famed primatologist shared a cuddle with Archie, who turns 1 next month, she remembered making him “do the Queen’s wave.”

“I suppose he’ll have to learn this,” she recalled saying at the time, noting that Harry’s response couldn’t have been clearer on the subject. “Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that.’ ”

At the time, Harry and Meghan were still months away from announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, and the couple had already declined to give their son a royal title.

Since relocating from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles, the family of three, who officially left their royal roles on March 31, have not ventured out of their new home.

“Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“Despite all the uncertainty surrounding global events, “they are positive about the future,” the source added. “It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter.”

Although the couple will be launching a new foundation “when the time is right,” for now, their focus is on their family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their preexisting charitable commitments while developing their future nonprofit organization,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan previously said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan also shared the sweet connection between their son and the name of their new foundation, Archewell.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explain how they decided on the name, which predates their son’s name.

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’ ” they said. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”