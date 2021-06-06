Prince Harry Hinted He Liked the Name 'Lili' Two Years Ago!

The sweet name has been on the Duke of Sussex's radar for awhile

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement that the name Lili is for Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whose family nickname is Lilibet. But the name has been on the proud dad's radar for at least a couple of years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Back when Meghan and Harry were expecting Archie in 2019, they visited the town of Birkenhead and heard name suggestions from a group of school children. During the outing, Harry showed an interest in the name "Lily," asking a mother how she spelled her daughter's flower-inspired name.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the couple shared in a statement on Sunday. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Duke Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth and the royal family shared their "delight" over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's news in a statement on Sunday.

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Harry has made a point to share his late mother's legacy with his 2-year-old son, Archie. In his new AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex revealed that one of his son's first words was "grandma" as a sweet nod to Princess Diana.

According to Harry, a photo of his late mother, who tragically died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris in 1997, is currently hanging in Archie's nursery at their home in Montecito, California.

"I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana," he shared. "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor 1st birthday Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

Harry also reflected on the loss of Diana.

"I wish she could've met Meghan," he said. "I wish she was around for Archie."

Still, the father of two believes his mother would have been proud of the man he is today and the life that he's created for his family.