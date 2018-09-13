Back in the Sky! Prince Harry Takes a Helicopter Ride to Visit New Royal Marines Recruits

Prince Harry was back in a helicopter early Thursday.

Harry, 33, flew into a marines’ base in southern England to meet some new recruits undergoing training.

The new Duke of Sussex — who flew Apache helicopters in Afghanistan — arrived at the base in Lympstone in a Royal Navy Wildcat Maritime Attack aircraft around 10 a.m. local time on Thursday.

Prince Harry (center) Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry Press Association via AP Images

It marked the first time he’s visited the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre since he became captain general of the marines — taking over for his grandfather Prince Philip in December 2017.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Is ‘Finding It Hard to Know Who to Trust’

Harry received a ceremonial welcome, then met recruits at the gym and on an assault course.

Kensington Palace shared a video of recruits completing “the Commando court, including the ‘rope regain’ assault course.” The palace noted, “The @RoyalMarines, which can trace its origin back to 1664, is the UK’s elite amphibious fighting force.”

The @RoyalMarines, which can trace its origin back to 1664, is the UK’s elite amphibious fighting force. Each recruit has to complete the Commando course, including the ‘rope regain’ assault course 💪 pic.twitter.com/qSSmispUzL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 13, 2018

Prince Harry Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A keen promoter of support for both serving and former armed forces members, Harry also learned about the services on offer for the marines. This includes a rehabilitation center and a family chat group called “Who Let The Dads Out.”

Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Took the Next Step by Getting a New Dog

Later, Harry was introduced to some race car drivers who have used the sport to help them move on from their injuries. The Invictus Games Racing Team showed off their specially adapted cars that have been used to compete in the British GT Championship.

The team of four ex-service personnel, including two former Marines Steve McCulley and Paul Vice MC, and two professional drivers, have their last race meeting of the season next week.