Prince Harry Returns to Windsor After the Queen's Death as He and Meghan Remain in U.K. Until Funeral

Prince Harry left Balmoral Castle on Friday morning as he made his way back to London following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of Sussex returned to Windsor after spending the night at Balmoral, according to a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex. He and his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the U.K. until the funeral.

Harry and Meghan, who live in California with their two children, have been in the U.K. this week to carry out a series of charity visits. On Thursday, Harry traveled to Scotland to join his family in mourning the loss of his beloved grandmother.

He was photographed Friday morning walking onto a private plane, dressed in a black suit, white shirt and dark tie. The 37-year-old carried a black backpack. He was seen comforting one of the airport staffers as he put his arm around them before he boarded the plane.

His father, King Charles III, was also photographed leaving Balmoral on Friday morning. Harry was the first to leave, followed by the King, Camilla (the Queen Consort) and Harry's brother Prince William.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex were all in Balmoral on Thursday as well.

The Queen's Scottish residence was one of her favorite places, the historic property serving as a private retreat for the British royals for more than 150 years.

Meghan, 41, did not join her husband in Scotland. The couple was scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday — where Harry was due to give a speech — but they canceled their appearance after news of the Queen's declining health broke early on Thursday.

Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton also remained in Windsor, as the couple's three children had their first day of school on Thursday.

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death at 96 years old was announced in an official statement on Thursday.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace announced.

The statement continued, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."