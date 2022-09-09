Royals Prince Harry Returns to Windsor After the Queen's Death as He and Meghan Remain in U.K. Until Funeral The Duke of Sussex spent Thursday night at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth with his family By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2022 09:23 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Prince Harry left Balmoral Castle on Friday morning as he made his way back to London following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Duke of Sussex returned to Windsor after spending the night at Balmoral, according to a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex. He and his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the U.K. until the funeral. Harry and Meghan, who live in California with their two children, have been in the U.K. this week to carry out a series of charity visits. On Thursday, Harry traveled to Scotland to join his family in mourning the loss of his beloved grandmother. He was photographed Friday morning walking onto a private plane, dressed in a black suit, white shirt and dark tie. The 37-year-old carried a black backpack. He was seen comforting one of the airport staffers as he put his arm around them before he boarded the plane. Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty His father, King Charles III, was also photographed leaving Balmoral on Friday morning. Harry was the first to leave, followed by the King, Camilla (the Queen Consort) and Harry's brother Prince William. King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to London Following Death of Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Queen Elizabeth Died at Her Favorite Castle, Balmoral in Scotland: Inside Her Beloved Home Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex were all in Balmoral on Thursday as well. The Queen's Scottish residence was one of her favorite places, the historic property serving as a private retreat for the British royals for more than 150 years. Meghan, 41, did not join her husband in Scotland. The couple was scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday — where Harry was due to give a speech — but they canceled their appearance after news of the Queen's declining health broke early on Thursday. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton also remained in Windsor, as the couple's three children had their first day of school on Thursday. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The news of Queen Elizabeth's death at 96 years old was announced in an official statement on Thursday. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace announced. The statement continued, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."