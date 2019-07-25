Happy Prince Harry! See the Royal Dad's Adorable Moments with Kids, Puppies and Mascots This Week

By Stephanie Petit
July 25, 2019 03:13 PM

1 of 13

Chris Jackson/Getty

Harry’s first stop of the day on Thursday was to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he met patients and their families, including children enjoying the new play room.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Chris Jackson/Getty

Noah Nicholson, almost 2 years old, was fascinated by the prince’s orange beard.

Noah, who has spent most of his life in hospital after being born at 27 weeks, gave the beard a tug when Harry leaned in close to him.

“Have you never seen a beard before?” said Harry.

3 of 13

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

His visit also included a stop in the plaster room, where children can design their casts with different colors, glitter and characters to make their experience more fun.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

And the dog lover — he and Meghan Markle share two dogs at home! — met a little pooch.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty

Harry met Julie Austin, nurse who worked at the hospital for 34 years and had a chance to meet Diana during her visit 30 years ago.

“I had a patient that I looked after and had chosen to be in the line to meet her. She was late going round, because she stopped to talk to everybody. She was wonderful,” Austin recalled of Princess Diana.

6 of 13

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry met Julie Austin, nurse who worked at the hospital for 34 years and had a chance to meet Diana during her visit 30 years ago.

“I had a patient that I looked after and had chosen to be in the line to meet her. She was late going round, because she stopped to talk to everybody. She was wonderful,” Austin recalled of Princess Diana.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Austin wanted to tell Prince Harry about his mom — however, she was wearing the costume for the hospital’s mascot, Theo! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Chris Jackson/Getty

When they met, “He came across and said, ‘I hear you met my mum.’ I said, ‘I did, she was wonderful.’ He said, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ So we had a hug. I was crying inside the costume. He was lovely. He was absolutely like his mum.”

Advertisement

9 of 13

In his final stop of the day, Prince Harry headed to the Invictus UK Trials, where athletes will compete for a spot on Team UK at the 2020 Invictus Games at The Hague in the Netherlands.

The prince gave one of the athlete’s beards a tug in a candid moment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA/Getty

Prince Harry headed to Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting on Tuesday for a bit of monkeying around

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

Dr. Goodall asked Harry if he remembered the “chimp greeting” from when they previously met. The royal then put on his best impression, approaching her as if he was a male chimp and she was a nervous female chimp. He then patted her on the head, encouraging her to embrace him in a hug!

The duo also did a little impromptu dancing!

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

At the meeting, Harry addressed attendees and heard presentations from representatives from Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. The Duke of Sussex then met with young people in the program and learned about the issues affecting them before posing for a group photo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.