Happy Prince Harry! See the Royal Dad's Adorable Moments with Kids, Puppies and Mascots This Week

Harry’s first stop of the day on Thursday was to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he met patients and their families, including children enjoying the new play room.
Noah Nicholson, almost 2 years old, was fascinated by the prince’s orange beard.
Noah, who has spent most of his life in hospital after being born at 27 weeks, gave the beard a tug when Harry leaned in close to him.
“Have you never seen a beard before?” said Harry.
His visit also included a stop in the plaster room, where children can design their casts with different colors, glitter and characters to make their experience more fun.
And the dog lover — he and Meghan Markle share two dogs at home! — met a little pooch.
Harry met Julie Austin, nurse who worked at the hospital for 34 years and had a chance to meet Diana during her visit 30 years ago.
“I had a patient that I looked after and had chosen to be in the line to meet her. She was late going round, because she stopped to talk to everybody. She was wonderful,” Austin recalled of Princess Diana.
Austin wanted to tell Prince Harry about his mom — however, she was wearing the costume for the hospital’s mascot, Theo!
When they met, “He came across and said, ‘I hear you met my mum.’ I said, ‘I did, she was wonderful.’ He said, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ So we had a hug. I was crying inside the costume. He was lovely. He was absolutely like his mum.”
In his final stop of the day, Prince Harry headed to the Invictus UK Trials, where athletes will compete for a spot on Team UK at the 2020 Invictus Games at The Hague in the Netherlands.
The prince gave one of the athlete’s beards a tug in a candid moment.
Prince Harry headed to Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting on Tuesday for a bit of monkeying around.
Dr. Goodall asked Harry if he remembered the “chimp greeting” from when they previously met. The royal then put on his best impression, approaching her as if he was a male chimp and she was a nervous female chimp. He then patted her on the head, encouraging her to embrace him in a hug!
The duo also did a little impromptu dancing!
At the meeting, Harry addressed attendees and heard presentations from representatives from Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. The Duke of Sussex then met with young people in the program and learned about the issues affecting them before posing for a group photo.