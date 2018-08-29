Halle Berry Just Called Out Prince Harry for Sneakily Having a Poster of Her in His Old Dorm Room

Back when he was 18, Prince Harry’s dorm room included a sly poster of Halle Berry — and now the Oscar winner is taking note.

In resurfaced photos of Harry in his dorm room at Eton College, Berry gets a center spot in the middle of a patterned art piece hung on the wall.

“Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!” she Tweeted on Wednesday, adding the hashtag #HalleBerryPosta, a lyrics from Missy Elliott‘s 2002 hit “Work It.”

In addition to Berry, Harry kept a number of other pictures featuring ladies wearing bikinis on his walls.

Other college essentials are also captured around the royal’s room, including photography books, a collection of teacups and an electric toothbrush.

Harry’s dorm also featured a black and white photo of his mother, Princess Diana, on his desk. The royal was just 12 years old when his mother died in a car accident in Paris, 21 years ago this Friday.

Harry is also wearing two bracelets from Africa in the photos, a country that is still dear to his heart. In fact, Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle, headed out in London on Wednesday to attend a special West End performance of the smash musical Hamilton to raise funds for one of Harry’s longtime charities, Sentebale, which he set up alongside his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

The couple, who previously saw the hit show during a night out around Valentine’s Day earlier this year, were guests of honor, alongside Hamilton creator and Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. As well as seeing the show, the trio met the cast and crew on the stage of London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.