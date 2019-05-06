Prince Harry Has 'So Much of Diana in Him': 'She'd Be the Most Incredible Grandmother'

Prince Harry now has a new bond with his late mother, Princess Diana – the experience of parenthood.

Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, a baby boy, early Monday morning – and Emma Forbes, a U.K. radio and television presenter with ties to the royal family, predicts that the 34-year-old royal will be an “amazing” father.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Harry’s the one that’s got so much of Diana in him,” she says. “I was actually thinking about that this morning – how tragic it is that she’s not alive because she’d be the most incredible grandmother.”

In the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Harry and Prince William gave insight into Diana’s refreshing parenting style — with Harry calling her “one of the naughtiest parents.”

“She was very informal and really enjoyed the laughter and the fun,” William says. “She understood that there was a real life outside of palace walls.”

Even in death, Harry says Diana’s love still carries on. “She was our mum. She still is our mum. And of course, as a son I would say this, she was the best mum in the world,” he says. “She smothered us with love, that’s for sure.”

RELATED: How Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Parenting Style Differ from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s?

Prince Harry and Princess Diana Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry LECH, AUSTRIA - APRIL 10: The Princess Of Wales With Her Two Sons, Prince William And Prince Harry On A Chair-lift During A Ski Hloiday In Lech, Austria (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Forbes sees Harry following in her footsteps as a “cool dad.”

“Harry will be one of those fathers that gets the balance right between being hands-on and taking adventures,” she predicts. “I could so see him traveling with a son at his side.”

Prince Harry PA Images/Sipa

RELATED: Prince Harry Gushes That Meghan Markle’s Delivery of Baby Boy Is ‘Beyond Comprehension’

Diana died at the age of 36 following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. William and Harry were just 15 and 12 at the time.

In their Nov. 2017 engagement interview, Harry said his mother and Meghan would be “thick as thieves, without question.”

“I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends – best friends with Meghan,” Harry said. “So no it’s – you know it is days like – days like today when – when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know with the ring and with everything else that’s going on I’m sure she’s…”

Meghan then jumped in, “She’s with us.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Duchess of Sussex also has a constant reminder of the mother-in-law she never got to meet, as her engagement ring contains two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal jewelry collection.

“I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness is – and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it’s so important to me to – to know that she’s a part of this with us,” Meghan said. “And I think in being able to meet his aunts and – and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I’m able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it’s – it’s incredibly special.”