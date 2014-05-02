After catching some rays, he and brother William go to Tennessee and tour Graceland

Prince Harry Goes Shirtless in Miami and Visits Graceland in Memphis with William

Newly single Prince Harry relaxed poolside in Miami before heading to Tennessee to meet up with his brother Prince William for a pal’s wedding this weekend.

Lounging shirtless at the Soho Beach House on Thursday, Harry – who recently split with girlfriend Cressida Bonas – soaked up the sun after a late night out to celebrate a friend’s bachelor party.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

By Friday at noon, the prince was in Memphis to visit The King – Harry, 29, and William, 31, took a private tour of Elvis Presley’s home, Graceland, along with the rest of the wedding party.

The group spent an hour and a half touring the estate, many of the guests wearing gold Elvis glasses, PEOPLE has learned.

Presley’s home was turned into a museum after his death in 1977, and in addition to getting to see the singer’s fabled Jungle Room, it’s likely the princes checked out some of the flamboyant outfits the King wore on stage before being taken to his grave in the grounds of the estate.

William and Harry are in Memphis to attend the wedding of their close friend Guy Pelly, who is marrying hotel heiress Lizzy Wilson this weekend, and kicked off their visit with a pre-wedding party at Rendezvous, one of the city’s most famous barbecue restaurants. Following their Graceland tour, the group headed to the Memphis Country Club for the rehearsal dinner, where they were spotted enjoying cocktails on the venue’s rear patio.