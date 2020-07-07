Prince Harry Shares a Glimpse Outside His Los Angeles Home in a Special Video Message

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be living in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion

Prince Harry shared a personal message from his new home in Los Angeles about the "challenges of digging deep to find resilience."

The Duke of Sussex, who cofounded his Sentebale charity to support the mental health and well-being of children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, recorded a special message that was played at the Opening Ceremony of the AIDS 2020 Conference this week. Harry stepped outside to record the video, giving a rare glimpse of the greenery surrounding his L.A. home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to California with their 1-year-old son Archie in March, are said to be living in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion.

"This year's theme is resilience, something all of us around the globe have understood the need for it, specifically over recent months," Prince Harry said. "And for many, digging deep to find that resilience has been a challenging experience. But for those affected by HIV and AIDS, the examples of resilience within oneself and within the community has been felt and fostered for decades."

He continued, "At Sentebale, we see the resilience of young people every single day, which is why I've been inspired each day since founding the non-profit organization with Prince Seeiso in 2006. As you're about to see, these young people are willing to speak out against injustice, be role models to their peers, support HIV prevention and challenge limiting systems in the hope of a more inclusive and accepting environment for all."

"And when they face setbacks, they not only push back, but they bounce back. They are resilience personified," Harry concluded. "We all succeed when they are empowered and I want to share some of their voices with you."

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have continued to support their key causes since departure from their frontline royal roles via video messages and calls, and they've also gotten involved in their new community. In addition to delivering meals through Project Angel Food amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple volunteered at Homeboy Industries, which supports people moving on after incarceration or gang involvement. They spent time making baked goods for the community and learned more about the group members.

To the surprise of the room, Meghan also began speaking in Spanish with one of the participants.

"She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” Father Greg Boyle, the group’s founder, tells PEOPLE. “She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good."

In response to the international Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by the killing of George Floyd, Harry and Meghan recently joined in on a video conversation about the fight for equality with young leaders from across the world linked to the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

The QCT has held weekly discussions about fairness, justice and equality, and on July 1, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the video conference where challenging unconscious bias was a key part of the conversation.

“We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently," Harry said during the conversation. "However, once you start to realize that there is that bias there, then you need to acknowledge it, you need to do the work to become more aware … so that you can help stand up for something that is so wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today.”

The couple then shared their hope for a better future driven by young people and a new generation of leaders.