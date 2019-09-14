Prince Harry Proudly Gives a Sweet Update on 4-Month-Old Son Archie: 'He Is Getting So Big'

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s baby boy is growing up!

During a visit to the Rugby Football Union All Schools program at Lealands High School in Luton earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex gave an update on his 4-month-old son Archie.

“Prince Harry. How is everything going with Archie?” the royal was asked by one of the students during the visit, according to a video posted on a fan account.

“He’s really well, thank you,” responded Harry, who will celebrate his 35th birthday on Sunday. “And he is getting so big.”

Also this week, Meghan stepped out for her first work engagement since the birth of son Archie, launching a five-piece capsule collection benefitting her patronage Smart Works. However, the royal mom wasn’t able to stick around the event for too long.

After giving a heartfelt speech and meeting women who have been helped by the charity, Meghan told them, “I’ve got to get back to the baby, it’s feed time.”

Also recently, Ellen DeGeneres shared some information about the royal couple’s newborn.

During an opening monologue, DeGeneres, 61, revealed that she got to cradle baby Archie during a surprise visit with Harry and Meghan Markle during the host’s summer trip to the U.K.

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

“I fed Archie, I held Archie,” she said, joking that Archie “weighs 15 lbs., which is, the exchange rate, is 17 dollars here!”

DeGeneres also shared of Archie, “He looks like Harry — and he had more hair than I did at the time.”

Although Archie hasn’t joined his parents on their most recent royal outings, the family of three will be taking their first royal tour together later this month.

The couple will bring son Archie to Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 23. Although there’s been no confirmation as of yet for when royal fans can expect to see their son, the first scheduled stop of the couple’s visit is to a township.

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry will leave little Archie — who was born on May 6 — with his nanny as they start the official first leg of the tour.