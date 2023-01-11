Prince Harry Says He Sees Princess Diana in Archie and Lilibet: 'The Ginger Gene Is Strong'

Prince Harry told Stephen Colbert that his son, Archie, and daughter, Lili, inherited his famous red hair from Princess Diana's side of the family

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 11:09 AM

Prince Harry passed on his signature red hair to children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana!

The Duke of Sussex, 38, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday, promoting his memoir Spare on the day of its global release. Harry spoke to the host about the "cathartic" process of putting pen to paper, his military service in Afghanistan, the worldwide fascination with the royal family and what his late mother, Princess Diana, would make of it all today. Prince Harry also joked about how his two young children, whom he shares with his wife Meghan Markle, inherited his iconic red hair.

Towards the end of the segment, Colbert, 58, showed Harry and Meghan's 2021 Christmas card, which featured their first public photo as a family of four.

Princess Diana, Archie, Lilibet
Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty; Netflix; Misan Harriman

"Here's another lovely family photo. Your daughter, Lilibet, your son, Archie, of course your wife, Meghan. Your daughter Lilibet is named in her honor," Colbert said, referencing Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. "Having children helps us remember those that we've lost. Do you see your mother or your grandparents in any of your children?"

"Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one!" Prince Harry joked as the studio audience laughed.

"Look at that. Both of them are redheads," the host said.

"The Spencer gene is very, very strong," Harry interjected, referencing his maternal side of the family. "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"

"Go gingers," he added.

Lady Jane Fellows and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Princess Dian
Tim Graham/Getty

It's a little-known fact that all three of Princess Diana's siblings — Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Charles, 9th Earl Spencer — have naturally red hair. Harry joked about his hair color when reflecting on the early days of his relationship with his wife in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted in December.

charles
John Stillwell/AP

"I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn't quite know what to do with themselves," Harry said after the pair retold the story of Meghan's first meeting with Queen Elizabeth. "I think they were surprised. Maybe surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman."

For more from PEOPLE's exclusive interview with Harry, check out this week's issue, on newsstands Friday

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> cover rollout
Jenna Jones

Prince Harry covers this week's exclusive issue of PEOPLE, where he said that he sees himself today as "a husband and a father — first and foremost — as well as a veteran, environmentalist and mental-health advocate."

"I know that I want to live my life in service of others and that I want to live by example for my kids," Harry tells PEOPLE.

Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, seen here for the first time since the release of 'SPARE' as she returns to Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton Seen for First Time Since Release of Prince Harry's Memoir
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it is transported on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster ahead of her Lying-in-State on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Princess Diana's Friend Says 'Spare' Could Give Prince Harry a 'Chance to Rebuild and Renew'
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, during Tuesday’s January 10, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Prince Harry Says He 'Wouldn't Have Got to This Moment' with Prince William If Mom Diana Was Alive
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Says 'None of Us Are Immune' to Effects of Systemic Racism: 'I Had So Much to Learn'
https://twitter.com/colbertlateshow/status/1612948555777609730?s=20&t=pSxgah52EZEHeSh4b8iFkw The Late Show @colbertlateshow "Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan." — Prince Harry tells #Colbert, adding that his "words are not dangerous," but the spin on his "words are very dangerous." #Spare
Prince Harry Slams 'Dangerous Lie' That He 'Boasted' About Number of People He Killed in War
meghan markle, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Reflects on Meghan Markle's Miscarriage and How He Felt 'Totally Helpless'
Stephen Colbert; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Stephen Colbert Quips Prince Harry's Book Is Available on 'Commemorative Plate' Ahead of Their Interview
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares What He Misses About Queen Elizabeth—Including Her 'Cheeky Sense of Humor'
Prince Harry salutes as he attends The Armistice Day Service at The National Memorial Arboretum
Prince Harry on How He Reconciles with Ethical Impacts of War: 'Silence Is the Least Effective Remedy'
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Shares His and Meghan Markle's Go-to In-N-Out Burger Order: 'So Good!'
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Wants Archie and Lilibet to 'Have Relationships' with Royal Family
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Tells PEOPLE: 'Spare' Is a Raw Account of the 'Good, the Bad and Everything in Between'
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Isla Phillips stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince Harry Tells Michael Strahan of Royal Family 'Soap Opera:' 'There's a Lot of Soap'
Prince Harry
Here's How the Palace Responded to Requests for Comments on Prince Harry's TV Interviews
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2019 in London, England.
Everything Prince Harry Said About His Brother Prince William in 'Spare'