Prince Harry Gets a Visit from Ed Sheeran: 'It's Like Looking in the Mirror!'

Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran are teasing their team up!

In a video shared on Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Instagram page on Wednesday, the royal and the singer united for a sneak peek of their new collaboration in honor of World Mental Health Awareness Day on Thursday.

The clip shows Sheeran ringing a unique doorbell (it plays the melody of “God Save the Queen!”), then Prince Harry happily greets his guest with a “Hi, mate.”

“It’s like looking in the mirror,” Harry, 35, jokes as he shakes hands with the 28-year-old pop star, who shares his statement red hair and happens to also be wearing a grey polo shirt.

“Do you mind if I bring the cameras in?” Sheeran asks, to which Harry replies: “Of course, yeah, come on in guys.”

A message then appears on the screen: “Coming soon… 10 October #WMHD.”

In another fun twist, the video is believed to have been shot at the house of Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie. In the background, there appears to be a wedding photo hanging on the wall — and although it’s difficult to make out, the V-neck of Eugenie’s bridal gown is just visible.

The Queen’s granddaughter, 29, lives in Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Sheeran has many ties to the royal family. In addition to receiving an MBE in recognition of his services to music and charity from Prince Charles, the Grammy winner has a scar on his face from when his friend Princess Beatrice reportedly scratched him with a sword during a mock knighthood ceremony at a party.

“I can’t talk about it,” Sheeran joked when asked about the incident on The Graham Norton Show. “I don’t know what will happen if I do!”

“I have no idea how it came out as there weren’t a lot of people there that night,” he added. “For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out.”

Prince Harry has been open about his struggles with mental health and has made mental wellness one of the key causes he champions.

“I think most of the stigma is around mental illness we need to separate the two … mental health which is every single one of us and mental illness which could be every single one of us,” Harry said during his recent tour of Africa with Meghan.

“But I think they need to be separated, the mental health element touches on so much of what we’re exposed to, these experiences that these kids and every single one of us have been through,” he continued. “Everyone has experienced trauma or likely to experience trauma at some point during their lives. We need to try, not eradicate it, but to learn from previous generations so there’s not a perpetual cycle.”