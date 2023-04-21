Prince Harry 'Found His Vibe' in California But 'Does Miss Home,' Says Friend

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to Meghan's home state after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020

By
and Simon Perry
Published on April 21, 2023 01:00 PM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City
Prince Harry. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty

Prince Harry is "settled" in California.

The Duke of Sussex relocated with his wife, Meghan Markle, to her home state in 2020 after they stepped back from their royal roles. After spending some time at Tyler Perry's Los Angeles home, they purchased a house in Montecito.

"Harry has definitely found his vibe and is very settled in California. But he does miss home," Meghan's friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin says in this week's cover story.

During the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, before they welcomed daughter Princess Lilibet, Harry opened up about the couple's move to California with son Prince Archie.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," he said.

Prince Harry played polo on a team at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club last summer, and he's mastered his In-N-Out Burger order ("two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke!").

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, were recently asked to vacate their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, by King Charles.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "matter-of-fact" about leaving Frogmore Cottage and aren't trying to overturn the decision. The source added that Prince Harry and Meghan are happy to raise their two children in California.

Prince Harry was in London to attend a court case in March, and he will attend King Charles' coronation on May 6. However, Meghan will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — and celebrate Archie's 4th birthday, which falls on the same day as the crowning ceremony, with a "low-key party at home."

Prince Harry cover rollout 5/1

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"It's an elegant solution," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, author of George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy, tells PEOPLE, adding that Archie's birthday "gave them a reasonable out for Meghan not to come." But those closest to the couple know that the media backlash Meghan faced in the U.K. during Queen Elizabeth's funeral last year — and in the months since — played a significant role in her decision not to come.

"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," a close friend says.

Related Articles
Style & Society: Dressing the Georgians is at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, 21 April – 8 October 2023
See (the Other!) Princess Charlotte of Wales' Wedding Dress from 1816 Displayed at Palace
Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Queen Camilla's Sister and Friend Will Serve as Her Coronation Attendants at the Crowning Ceremony
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince Louis Wears a Hand-Me-Down from Prince George in Newly Released Photo with Queen Elizabeth
Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh hold their first child Prince Charles, aged 6 months.
New Mom Queen Elizabeth Joked There Was 'Something Happening All the Time!' After Welcoming Charles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Inside Prince Archie's 'Low-Key' 4th Birthday Plans on Coronation Day
Queen Elizabeth II attends The Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 27, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland
Royal Family Pays Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Life and Legacy' of Queen Elizabeth
Prince William
Prince William Takes Selfie-Style Video to Share Important Message: 'It Could Save Your Life'
Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York 'Good Morning Britain' TV show
Sarah Ferguson Says 'Spotlight Needs to Come Off' Ex-Husband Prince Andrew So He Can 'Rebuild'
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and son Tom Parker Bowles attend the launch of "Fortnum & Mason: The Cook Book" by Tom Parker Bowles at Fortnum & Mason on October 18, 2016 in London, England.
Tom Parker Bowles Says Mom Queen Camilla Had No 'End Game' When She Married King Charles
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle Found the Windsor Walkabout with William and Kate 'Very Difficult,' Says Source
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles' Coronation Concert Announces Its Host — with a Connection to Queen Elizabeth!
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smile as they take a booking from a member of the public during a visit to The Indian Streatery in Birmingham
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Birmingham for Their First Royal Outing Since Easter
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince William Have Had No Communication: 'Things Are Strained,' Says Palace Insider
Lady Pamela Hicks, a bridesmaid at the Queen's wedding, and her daughters Mrs. Edwina Brudenell (L) and Ms. India Hicks attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the Queen and Prince Philip's Diamond Wedding Anniversary, November 19, 2007 in London, England.
Lady Pamela Hicks Reacts to Not Being Invited to King Charles' Coronation: 'Very Sensible'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince Harry and King Charles Have Had 'Positive Conversations' Leading Up to Coronation, Says Source
Pope Francis meets with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales on April 4, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican.
King Charles' Coronation Cross Includes Wood from Jesus' 'True Cross' — a Gift from Pope Francis