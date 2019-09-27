Prince Harry Follows in Mom Princess Diana's Footsteps by Visiting Angola Landmine Field

Image zoom PA Wire/PA Images (2)

Twenty-two years after Princess Diana poignant walk through a minefield in central Angola, Prince Harry is continuing her work to clear dangerous landmines around the world.

On the fifth day of his royal tour of Africa, the 35-year-old royal dad visited a HALO Trust mine site outside Dirico in Angola. He remotely detonated a mine and met with members of the community to learn how the de-mining efforts are benefitting the local population. Harry also gave a speech about the important of clearing landmines in the context of conservation and for humanitarian reasons.

Prince Harry’s visit is a stark reminder of when Princess Diana memorably walked through a landmine field filled with warning signs in Huambo, wearing protective clothing and a visor, and met with landmine survivors to raise awareness of the issue.

Image zoom The Duke of Sussex walks through a minefield in Dirico, Angola, during a visit to see the work of landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust, on day five of the royal tour of Africa. PA Wire/PA Images

Image zoom Diana, Princess Of Wales, Visits A Minefield Being Cleared By The Charity Halo In Huambo, Angola, Wearing Protective Body Armour And A Visor. Tim Graham/Getty Images

Later in the day, Harry will visit the exact site where his mother walked — now a vibrant community, with several colleges, schools and small businesses.

“Photographs of the late Princess Diana visiting a de-mining site and meeting mine victims became iconic and powerful images in support of her campaign to create a global mine ban — which came to fruition in the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention that same year. On arrival, His Royal Highness will be met by the Governor of Huambo, Joana Lina, who was also the official host for the late Princess Diana’s visit,” the couple’s private secretary Samantha Cohen told reporters ahead of their Africa tour.

Image zoom PA Wire/PA Images

Image zoom Princess Diana promotes the Landmine Survivors Network in Bosnia, 1997 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Speaking at a major meeting on landmines in London in June, Harry said that his experience has “showed me the importance of landmine clearance within a humanitarian emergency because, let’s not forget, landmines are a humanitarian issue — not a political one.”

Prince Harry then unveiled a plaque to mark the three-country Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project which includes Angola’s Luengue-Luiana National Park, the site of the de-mining initiative. Representatives from Botswana and Namibia will join Angolan Ministers to celebrate this unique collaboration and additional protection for National Parks all abutting the Okavango Delta, with the objective of creating safe and green corridors for wildlife and communities.