Watch Prince Harry Fix Meghan Markle's Windblown Hair — and Then Rest His Chin on Her Shoulder!

Prince Harry didn’t miss a beat when it came to making sure Meghan Markle was camera ready!

While getting ready to pose for a group photo with the women of Hubb Community Kitchen on the grounds of Kensington Palace on Thursday, where they enjoyed a meal created from recipes featured in the special cookbook she helped create, Meghan was likely wishing she opted for her signature low bun.

A gust of wind blew the Duchess of Sussex’s hair straight up — but Prince Harry was ready to jump to the rescue.

“Sorry!” Meghan said as Harry jokingly ran his hands over her head to pat her hair down. The royal couple then shared a laugh at the moment.

As Meghan chatted with the women, Harry momentarily rested his chin on his wife’s shoulder — another sweet PDA move from the famously affectionate couple.

In addition to showing off his playful and romantic side, Harry’s goofing off showed just how comfortable he is around his mother-in-law. Doria Ragland stood close by during the sweet moment, proudly attending her daughter’s first hosting event as a royal after flying in from Los Angeles earlier in the week.

Meghan showed off her cooking skills at the event, flipping chapatis confidently and turning koftas on the grill.

Prince Harry was careful to follow several steps behind, making small talk with guests and watching proudly as his wife took center stage.

Meghan and Harry have never been shy about some PDA. Since they made their very first appearance together at the Invictus Games in Sept. 2017, the royal couple has held hands, rubbed each other’s backs and linked arms in public — they even snuck their signature move into Prince Louis‘ official christening portraits and shared a kiss on the lips at Harry’s charity polo match this summer.

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, tells PEOPLE that there are no formal rules on royal couples being lovey-dovey in public — it’s at their own discretion.

“While Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands is atypical for royal engagements, it is a seemingly welcomed gesture to show unity and celebration of their engagement period,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE. “There is no protocol that says they can not show affection on official engagements, and this gesture makes them relatable and lovable to the public.”

She continued, “Meghan and Prince Harry holding hands at a royal engagement is a refreshingly modern approach to their new role both as a couple and as representatives of the royal family.”