Prince Harry Said 5 Kids Was 'Too Many' Just Before Meghan Markle Became Pregnant

Prince Harry had babies on the brain (but not too many!) just before Meghan Markle became pregnant.

As the royal couple greeted fans in Dublin during their tour of Ireland in July, well wisher Elaine Adam-Stewart told Harry, “My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children — when are you and Meghan going to get going?”

Harry saw the funny side, Adam-Stewart tells PEOPLE. “He laughed and said, ‘Five children? Too many.’ “

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, shared their exciting baby news on Monday, just as they’re gearing up to kick off their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Both Meghan and Harry share a love of children — and they’ve spoken out about their desire to start a family.

“Of course,” Harry said when asked about baby plans in a November BBC interview that took place just after the pair got engaged. “You know, one step at a time. Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

Last year, Harry said he was looking forward to fatherhood. “I would love to have kids,” he told The Telegraph.

In a 2016 interview with Canada’s Best Health magazine, Meghan was asked about her bucket list items and said, “I want to travel more and I can’t wait to start a family, but in due time.”