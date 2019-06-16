Prince Harry Shares Cuddly New Photo of Archie While Celebrating His First Father's Day

Happy Father’s Day, Prince Harry!

The royal became a first-time dad just in time to celebrate Father’s Day this year — and he’s spending it with his 5-week-old son Archie and wife Meghan Markle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just as they did last month on Mother’s Day, Meghan and Harry took to Instagram to mark the special occasion.

Shared on their joint account, the new photo depicts the proud dad cradling his newborn son in his arms. In an extra sweet touch, Archie can be seen reaching out to grab ahold of one of his father’s fingers.

“Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex,” the caption read.

On Mother’s Day, the royal parents shared a photo of their’s son’s adorable feet being lovingly cradled by his mother.

The photo also paid tribute to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana. In the image, which was taken at their new Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, Diana’s favorite flower, forget-me-nots, can be seen in the background.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you,” the caption read.

“Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex,” the post continued. “Quote from ‘lands’: my mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie

Harry is likely celebrating Father’s Day at the family’s cottage home in Windsor. Friends who have recently visited the couple say they are in a “sheer state of delight” over the birth of their new son.

The new dad even said he “can’t imagine life without his son.”

Just days after Archie’s birth on May 6, Harry said: “It’s great. Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.

“[We look forward to spending] precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”