Prince Harry Attends First-Ever OnSide Awards to Honor Young People Making a Difference

Image zoom Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Prince Harry is adding some royal power to a brand new way to recognize youth making a difference in their communities.

The royal dad attended the inaugural Onside Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, doing his part to recognize young people, volunteers and staff’s achievements.

Harry, 35, met young Youth Zone attendees and award nominees, then delivered a short speech before presenting the OnSide Health and Wellbeing Award.

RELATED: Prince Harry Takes Archie to Playgroup for the First Time with Meghan Markle!

Awards were presented to those who have made a real difference in their community, have a breakthrough talent or have overcome challenging circumstances. Over 2,500 young people will travel from across the U.K. for the event, which will also feature performances from popular artists such as John Newman, The Script and Ms. Banks as well as OnSide’s very own talented young stars.

Image zoom Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

OnSide is a charity focused on creating state-of-the-art facilities called “Youth Zones” that give young people safe and inspiring places to spend their leisure time. In April, the Duke of Sussex opened OnSide’s first London Youth Zone in Barking and Dagenham. Harry and Meghan Markle also visited The Hive, Birkenhead’s Youth Zone where they watched a dance troupe perform, in January.

Located in areas of disadvantage, Youth Zones are open to young people aged 8 to 19, or 25 with a disability, seven days a week throughout the year. Staffed by professional youth and activity workers and an army of volunteers, Youth Zones are packed with 20 activities every session, catering for all sporting, creative and social interests.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry took over the role of Commonwealth Youth Ambassador from the Queen in April 2018. He and Meghan see the Commonwealth as taking an important role in their working life.

In a speech given in January, the prince said, “Nearly 12 months into the job, I can honestly say I feel more passionate than ever about the huge opportunity we have here: To empower young people across the Commonwealth, you who are here in this room today, and the millions around the world who are part of this global collective of change-makers.”