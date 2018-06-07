Prince Harry Makes First Appearance Since Returning From His Honeymoon with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry made his first charity appearance following his honeymoon with wife Meghan Markle!

The newly married royal, 33, was spotted back in England at Kensington Palace as he was the guest of honor at the OnSide Youth Zones gala dinner on Thursday. Harry, who made a speech at the fundraising dinner, was dressed in a tuxedo and bow tie for the black-tie event and was wearing his platinum wedding band.

His new bride Meghan was not in attendance.

While on his recent honeymoon, he announced that the Netherlands will be the host of the 2020 Invictus Games, his Paralympic-style competition for wounded and recovering service members and veterans from around the world.

Harry and Meghan previously postponed their honeymoon to attend their first engagement as a married couple for Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, just three days after their royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

A truly memorable night in the presence of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who tonight showed his support for OnSide Youth Zones and the life changing impact they can have on the lives of young people. We are so grateful. #GetOnSide #changinglives pic.twitter.com/piQHatrRvd — OnSide Youth Zones (@OnSideYZ) June 7, 2018

The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly planned a honeymoon in Africa, a continent that is special to them both. Travel + Leisure previously confirmed that the couple intended to visit Namibia’s Hoanib Valley Camp, a luxury $660 per person, per night camp that is surrounded by towering mountains, sand dunes and huge expanses of desert

Rumors of a honeymoon at Canada’s Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge were previously shut down by the luxury resort.

The next international destination on Harry and Meghan’s calendar is Sydney, Australia, in October for the 2018 Invictus Games.

The event has a special connection for the newlyweds as they made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto. There, they watched a wheelchair tennis match side-by-side (after making their way in holding hands) and sat together at the closing ceremonies.