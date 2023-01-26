Prince Harry's Next Big Appearance Following Book Release Announced — and It's Alongside Issa Rae

Prince Harry's first appearance since the global release of his memoir, Spare, is now on the calendar.

On Thursday, BetterUp announced that the Duke of Sussex, 38, will speak at the coaching and mental health company's upcoming Uplift summit in San Francisco in March. He'll join Issa Rae, David Chang, Robin Arzón, Adam Grant and more to discuss "purpose, performance and human transformation," BetterUp said in a statement.

The conference is set to be held on March 7 and 8, and virtual registration is free. Prince Harry has served as Chief Impact Officer for the coaching platform since March 2021, taking on the job after stepping back from his senior royal role and relocating to California with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex's appearance at the two-day summit is his first work outing announced after Spare was released on Jan. 10. Prince Harry wrote openly about his mental health throughout the text, reflecting on the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana, his military service in Afghanistan and attending therapy in adulthood.

Prince Harry exclusively covered PEOPLE the week of the book's release and said that advocating for mental wellness is one of the key causes that drives him today.

When asked to share the roles he defines himself by, Prince Harry told PEOPLE, "A husband and a father — first and foremost — as well as a veteran, environmentalist and mental health advocate. I know that I want to live my life in service of others and that I want to live by example for my kids."

The Duke of Sussex's upcoming BetterUp event will be his second in recent months. In October 2022, Harry made a surprise appearance at the company's Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco. He took the stage for a chat titled "The Mental Game" with BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux and entrepreneur Reid Hoffman.

In video footage shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Prince Harry said, "I never, ever, ever thought I would be sitting on this stage saying, 'Therapy is good, and coaching will change your life' or 'both will change your life.' And the more people that we can get that to, the better."

The CIO continued, "So from a BetterUp standpoint, what we're trying to do now — the goal — is the democratization of coaching to make sure we can get it to the masses."