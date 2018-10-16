Prince Harry Makes Rare Break in Protocol to Take a Photo of Meghan Markle with Her Mini-Me

Prince Harry found Meghan Markle‘s look-alike in Sydney!

Stepping out for their first public meet and greet since announcing they are expectant parents, Meghan and Harry interacted with hundreds of members of the public who waited for them outside of the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday.

However, one young royal fan who was wearing a shirt that read “Girls Can Do Anything” really caught Harry’s eye — so much that he just had to call his wife over to meet her.

“We feel she looks a bit like you,” a person in the crowd is heard telling Meghan, 37, in a video posted by Harry_Meghan_Updates on Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex replies, “I was literally about to say the same thing!”

“And I love your shirt,” Meghan is also heard saying.

Harry, 34, then takes a fan’s phone to snap a photo of Meghan with her mini-me — a rare move for the prince, who usually adheres to the royal protocol of no autographs or selfies.

Meghan Markle at 11 years old

As Harry made his way down the line, he also spotted a familiar face in the crowd: 98-year-old war widow Daphne Dunne. She has previously met the prince twice — first in 2015, when she memorably planted a kiss on his cheek, and again in 2017.

After greeting her with a big hug, Harry went out of his way to introduce Dunne — who wore several of her late husband’s military medals — to Meghan. As they chatted Dunne caressed Harry’s face and held Meghan’s hand.

“Congratulations, I think that’s marvelous,” Dunne told Meghan of the couple’s baby news, as reported by news.com.au. “It’s just what Harry needs.”

“It’s fantastic,” Meghan added. “I’m so happy to finally meet you. I’ve heard so much about you. All good things.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Daphne Dunne Samir Hussein / WireImage

Prior to the sweet moment with Dunne, the royal couple had been inside the stunning performing arts center in Sydney to watch dance rehearsal.

During the performance, Meghan lovingly placed a hand on her husband’s leg as the pair watched on intently.

When they emerged from the Opera House, Meghan and Harry walked out hand-in-hand, looking over the large crowd who showed a great deal of excitement for their much-anticipated arrival.

The couple greeted fans with glowing smiles, handshakes, and waves as they walked along the cheering onlookers.