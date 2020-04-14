Prince Harry Is 'Finding Things a Bit Challenging Right Now,' Says Friend Dr. Jane Goodall

Image zoom

Prince Harry is finding his new life “a bit challenging” after relocating to North America, according to his friend, famed conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

The primatologist and anthropologist, 88, shared that she has “been in touch” with Harry, 35, since he stepped down his royal duties, explaining that she believes he’s had to make some serious changes in his life as he settles down in the United States with wife Meghan Markle and their 11-month-old son, Archie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” she told the Radio Times, according to The Guardian.

Harry and Meghan, 38, left their royal roles on March 31 after relocating from Vancouver Island in Canada to a secluded compound in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Dr. Jane Goodall and Prince Harry

RELATED: Prince Harry Hinted at Royal Exit Months Before Making Big Announcement, Says Dr. Jane Goodall

As PEOPLE previously reported, the couple has not ventured out of their new home in practicing social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“Despite all the uncertainty surrounding global events, “they are positive about the future,” the source added. “It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While speaking about Harry and Prince William as champions of the natural world, Goodall also discussed the fact the two siblings do hunt, though she believes the younger brother will stop engaging in the activity.

“Yes, except they hunt and shoot,” she said when discussing the two’s support for nature conservation. “But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him.”

Previously, Goodall — who visited Harry and his family at Frogmore Cottage last summer — disclosed that the father of one had touched on stepping away from the royal life months before his public announcement. In an interview with Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine, she recalled Harry making a telling comment about his son’s upbringing during their time together.

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

“At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie,” she recalled. “He was very tiny and very sleepy — not too pleased to be passed from his mummy.”

As the conservationist shared a cuddle with Archie, who turns 1 next month, she remembered making him “do the Queen’s wave.”

“I suppose he’ll have to learn this,” she remembered saying at the time, noting that Harry’s response couldn’t have been clearer on the subject. “Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that.’ ”

At the time, Harry and Meghan were still months away from announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, and the couple had already declined to give their son a royal title.