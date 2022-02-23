Prince Harry Files New Libel Complaint Against Daily Mail Publisher

Meghan Markle previously received a symbolic £1 in damages from the Mail on Sunday after winning her legal case against the paper for publishing a 2018 letter she sent to her father

Prince Harry has launched a High Court libel action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Although it's unclear which article or story the complaint is about, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed to PEOPLE that the Duke of Sussex has filed a complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited.

In addition, the U.K. newspaper will pay an unspecified sum for the separate case of infringing Meghan's copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father shortly after her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The unspecified sum will be donated to charity. The symbolic £1 was awarded for her privacy claim.

In a statement on Dec. 2 following the ruling, the Duchess of Sussex said, "This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right."

She noted, "While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create."

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have also sued photographers after images surfaced of their son Archie playing in the backyard of their former Los Angeles home.

In 2019, Harry filed a legal claim against News UK (owner of The Sun) and MGN (former owner of The Mirror) regarding alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.

"Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right," their attorney, Michael Kump of Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert LLP, said in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions."

Most recently, Prince Harry sought a judicial review against a Home Office decision preventing him from personally funding police protection for himself and his family while in the U.K.