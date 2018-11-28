Prince Harry ‘Feels Very Imprisoned at Kensington Palace’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move away from the confines of Kensington Palace will be a welcome change for the couple as they prepare to welcome their first child this spring.

“Harry feels very imprisoned at Kensington Palace,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward, author of My Husband and I tells PEOPLE—and has told friends as much. “He can’t wait to get out.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their big move to a country home — Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate, about 25 miles west of London — also marks a further separation between the expectant parents and Prince William and Kate Middleton. The two couples, who have been living as neighbors at Kensington Palace, are also planning to split their business offices in the coming months.

Although the changes have sparked rumors of tensions, insiders point to a natural evolution of the brothers’ dynamic now that they are both married with their own families.

Ryan Pierse/Getty

Paul Edwards/getty

While William, 36, as the heir to the throne, must maintain a home base in London, Harry, 34, has more latitude to escape the pressure of the city for a more relaxed home environment.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Frogmore Cottage The Image Direct

Frogmore Cottage—a fixer-upper that sits just north of the grander Frogmore House, where is where Meghan and Harry held their evening wedding reception in May and took their engagement portraits— offers a quiet setting for the new family.

Windsor has “more space for children” and holds a “special place in their hearts,” a royal source says.