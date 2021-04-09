Prince Harry Expected to Return to U.K. for Grandfather Prince Philip's Funeral

It's unclear whether Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, will stay behind in California

Prince Harry will likely return to the U.K. for the first time in over a year to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

In accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidelines, Harry will likely be able to quarantine for several days and be tested for the virus before joining his family for the funeral at St. George's Chapel.

It's unclear if Meghan Markle — who is pregnant with the couple's second child, a baby girl — will join her husband or stay in California, where they relocated with son Archie in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry, 36, has always been very close with his grandfather, who would have turned 100 in June. They were often seen smiling and joking around while on royal outings together. Philip also played a crucial role in Prince William and Prince Harry's lives after the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Prince Harry and Prince Philip

In The Diana Chronicles, author Tina Brown wrote, "A member of the Balmoral staff noted that Prince Philip, who had effectively lost his own mother at the age of ten when she was committed for three years to an asylum in Switzerland, was brilliantly effective with his grandsons, offering them gruff tenderness and outdoor activities like stalking and hiking to tire them out."

Prince Philip, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Although he retired from public duty in 2017, the Duke of Edinburgh was in attendance for many important family milestones. He attended Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018 shortly after undergoing hip replacement surgery. He was also present for a historic family photo after the birth of the couple's first child, Archie, in May 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan, 39, haven't released a statement following the announcement of Prince Philip's death on Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on behalf of the royal family on Friday. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

They continued, "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip