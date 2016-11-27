"I may be 54, but I'm single and I'm available!" the woman said

Does Prince Harry‘s girlfriend Meghan Markle have some competition?

Probably not, but the 32-year-old royal did have a playful exchange with a local woman from the island of St. Vincent during a visit to the hillside village of Vermont during his tour of the Caribbean.

Harry greeted starstruck locals, including 54-year-old Avis Collis who held hands with him and told him, “Love you.”

He pointed at her and replied, “I love you.”

After the encounter, a thrilled Collis asked reporters from the U.K. newspaper the Mirror to pass on her digits to the royal.

“Here’s my phone number can you give it to the Prince,” she said. “He told me he loved me I can’t believe it.”

She continued, “I may be 54, but I’m single and I’m available!”

prince-harry Credit: PA Images/startraksphoto.com

Harry might be missing displays of affection. During his time in the Caribbean, he can’t even speak to new girlfriend Markle, as all communications from the Royal Navy tanker that he’s calling home for six nights of his two-week tour are restricted to essential calls.

The Suits actress appeared to have celebrated Thanksgiving with her family. She shared a photo on Instagram showing two hands joining over their meal, which she captioned, “Giving thanks for so many things – including these two gems, who brought me into this world. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours.”

Meanwhile, Harry was offered a honeymoon spot just in case he does decide to tie the knot with his girlfriend of several months.

The couple was invited to come to the island of Antigua again by Prime Minister Gaston Browne.