The Duke of Sussex sat down with the President of Color for Change to discuss "systemic racism, compassion, hate online and using privilege for change"

Prince Harry Says It Is 'Down To Every Single Person' to Act Against Racial Injustice

Prince Harry is calling on "every single person who is on the planet right now" to act against racial injustice.

Speaking with the President of Color of Change, Rashad Robinson, from his Los Angeles home, Harry said this is not "down to the Black community" but for everyone to follow through with actions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a clip of a chat to discuss "systemic racism, compassion, hate online and using privilege for change," Robinson said that "making sure from analysis to action that we drive action towards structural and systemic change — changing the rules that have held people back."

The prince, 35, said he couldn’t agree more. "You say it so beautifully, Rashad."

"There's so much that has happened for so long that once those problems exist, charity is crucial in so many areas but it can't fix the problem. The problems already exist by that point, the problems are already too big," Harry said in the clip. "As I've said to you before, it's basically like bringing a bucket of water to a forest fire."

He continued: "So, we have to go to the root of the problem, to the source of the problem, and actually fix it there. It’s going to take every single one of us. This is not down to the Black community, this is down to every single person who is on the planet right now."

The prince said the movement is "seemingly led by the younger generation." He said it was now the time “to act rather than just say." The short clip concludes with Harry adding, "You can’t just say, 'I'm going to do this, or I’m going to do that.’ You’ve said it now you've got to follow through with it."

Color of Change is one of a number of organizations that Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been speaking with as they increase their activism over the ongoing Black Lives Matter campaign and their awareness-raising on racial injustice.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gareth Fuller-Pool/Getty

Recently, Harry and Meghan joined the group to call on corporations to pause advertising on Facebook in the Stop Hate For Profit campaign.

And last week, Harry urged companies to demand change from social media, saying there is an "opportunity to do better and remake the digital world."

In an essay for Fast Company published Thursday, he said that a "better online experience" is crucial for people across the globe relying on social media sites for information.

"One could argue that access to accurate information is more important now than any other time in modern history," Harry wrote. "And yet, the very places that allow disinformation to spread seem to throw their arms up when asked to take responsibility and find solutions."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

He and his wife have spoken with "leaders across the racial justice movement, experts in humane tech, and advocates of mental health. And the collective opinion is abundantly clear: We do not have the luxury of time."