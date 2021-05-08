Prince Harry Makes Plea for Equal COVID Vaccine Access in Candid Backstage Moment at Vax Live Concert

"Of course, we jumped at the opportunity to say yes, to throw our support behind this because we believe in it," Prince Harry said of his and wife Meghan Markle's commitment

Prince Harry is urging against "science being politicized" as he promotes equal, global access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle served as the campaign chairs of Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, a star-studded show with the goal to increase donations and sharing of vaccine doses to priority populations around the world.

Ahead of the broadcast at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Global Citizen shared a clip of Harry, 36, discussing why the campaign is so important to him.

"Over the last year, everyone has experienced so much loss and so much struggle and I think the only way that we are really going to heal and recover is to do that together," he says.

"When [Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans] asked us to be campaign chairs, of course, we jumped at the opportunity to say yes, to throw our support behind this because we believe in it," he continues. "But I think what we really need to be aware of and what we cannot allow to happen, is science being politicized."

In the clip, Harry, who is expecting his second child, a baby girl, with Meghan this summer, also calls for widespread access to the vaccine.

"So many things have been politicized over the years but when we're talking about life and death — which is what we're talking about now — vaccines cannot be politicized," he says. "Being able to come together as humans, as people, is how we're going to get ourselves out of this and we must ensure that everyone around the world has equal access to the vaccine, otherwise none of this works."

During the concert, which was filmed last Sunday in Los Angeles, Harry gave an impassioned speech about the necessity of working together in order to beat the pandemic on a global scale.

"Prince Harry brought this message of combating vaccine misinformation that is prevalent on many of the social media platforms and something that he's very passionate about," Hugh Evans previously told PEOPLE.

VAX Live airs on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT as well as on Fox starting at 11 p.m. ET/PT, and YouTube on the Global Citizen channel with an extended version on Saturday.