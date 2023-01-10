Prince Harry Says 'None of Us Are Immune' to Effects of Systemic Racism: 'I Had So Much to Learn'

The Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE that doing the work is "not a simple process, but it's a fulfilling one. I'm a better husband, father and human because of it"

By
and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 07:50 PM
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry. Photo: Jenna Jones

Prince Harry's worldview changed after he met Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, spoke about his personal growth in this week's exclusive PEOPLE cover story as his memoir Spare hits bookshelves. Harry reflected on how his eyes were opened to racism in the media, royal institution and world at large after his relationship with his wife, who is biracial, began six years ago.

"My relationship with Meghan has opened my eyes to so much I fear I otherwise would have never fully understood. When we recognize bias within ourselves or others — we have a choice. Be part of the problem through inaction or part of the solution through change," Prince Harry tells PEOPLE.

"We live in a world with systemic racism, and none of us are immune from the effects of that. I am someone who has long benefited from my place in society," he says. "I understand that much better today than I once did. I had so much to learn and, equally, unlearn. It's not a simple process, but it's a fulfilling one. I'm a better husband, father and human because of it. I feel more grounded and connected."

Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend Trooping The Colour
Mike Marsland/WireImage

"To this day I'm doing important and necessary work to understand and address unconscious bias — it's ever-evolving and requires us to step up and speak out where we can — even when it's our friends, families or loved ones," Harry adds.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about racism, unconscious bias and his own family in his first television interview surrounding the release of Spare, out today.

During a sit-down with ITV News anchor Tom Bradby, which aired Sunday night in the U.K., Bradby brought up Meghan's revelation to Oprah Winfrey during their March 2021 interview that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Revisiting the claim, Bradby said, "In the Oprah interview, you accuse members of your family of racism..."

"No," Harry interjected as he went on to explain the difference between racism and unconscious bias. "The British press said that. Did Meghan ever mention they're racist?"

Bradby replied: "She said that there were troubling comments about Archie's skin —

Harry interjected, "Yeah, there was concern about his skin color," to which Bradby asked, "Right, but wouldn't you describe that as essentially racism?"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> cover rollout
Jenna Jones

"I wouldn't. Not having lived within that family," Harry said.

"The difference between racism and unconscious bias is, the two things are different. But once it's been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual or as an institution that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order, so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem. Otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism," Harry continued.

For more from PEOPLE's exclusive interview with Harry, check out this week's issue, on newsstands Friday

Prince Harry then referenced a recent incident at Buckingham Palace involving Lady Susan Hussey, a longstanding lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth. Hussey was accused of asking racially-charged questions to Ngoni Fulani, the founder of the charity Sistah Space during a royal reception to combat violence against women.

"What happened to Ngozi Fulani is a very good example of the environment within the institution," Harry said. "And why after the Oprah interview they said they were going to bring in a Diversity Czar. That hasn't happened. Everything they said was going to happen hasn't happened."

"I've always been open to wanting to help them understand their part in it, especially when you are the monarchy, you have a responsibility and quite rightly people hold you to a higher standard than others, certainly the media should. So, the way that I've learned it through my own experience, from what I've seen and what I've heard – yes, you're right the keyword is concern, which was troubling," the Duke of Sussex said. "But, you speak to any other couple, mixed-race couple around the world, and you will probably find that the white side of the family have either openly discussed it or secretly discussed, what are the kids going to look like. And, that is part of a bigger conversation that needs to be had."

"But to say that that doesn't happen around the rest of the world, but it just happened there, that's not true, but again, for me, the difference is unconscious bias and racism. But if you are called out for unconscious bias, you need to make that right, and you have the opportunity and the choice to, but if you choose not to, then that rapidly becomes something much more serious," he said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> cover rollout
Prince Harry. Jenna Jones

With an eye to what's next, Prince Harry tells PEOPLE that the future feels bright.

"I'm looking ahead and am optimistic for what's to come. I have a beautiful and blessed life—one that comes with a platform, and with it responsibility that Meghan and I plan to use wisely," he says. "I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be and exactly where we [my family] are meant to be. I don't think I could have written this book otherwise."

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Denies He and Meghan Markle Accused the Royal Family of Racism in Oprah Interview
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Tells PEOPLE: 'Spare' Is a Raw Account of the 'Good, the Bad and Everything in Between'
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2R) talks with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Prince Harry Says the Royal Family Had a 'Missed Opportunity' for 'Representation' with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 22 Major Revelations
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn
Prince Harry Says Prince William Didn't Dissuade Him from Marrying Meghan Markle: 'He Aired Some Concerns'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travels down The Mall
Prince Harry Admits He Was 'Probably Bigoted' Before Dating Meghan Markle
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince Harry Says 'Nothing I've Done Has Been with Intention to Harm or Hurt' Royal Family
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him During Argument Over Meghan Markle in New Book: Report
Harry says he 'wants his father and brother back' in trailer ahead of ITV interview | ITV News
Prince Harry Addresses Whether He'll Attend King Charles' Coronation: 'The Ball Is in Their Court'
Britain's Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch Romania's Simona Halep playing US player Serena Williams
Prince Harry Says U.K. Press Pitted Meghan Markle Against Kate Middleton: 'It Became Meghan Vs. Kate'
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Can't See Himself Returning as a Working Senior Royal
Anderson Cooper Asks Prince Harry Why He and Meghan Markle Haven't Renounced Their Royal Titles
Prince Harry
Here's How the Palace Responded to Requests for Comments on Prince Harry's TV Interviews
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Wants Archie and Lilibet to 'Have Relationships' with Royal Family
Stephen Colbert; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Stephen Colbert Quips Prince Harry's Book Is Available on 'Commemorative Plate' Ahead of Their Interview
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares What He Misses About Queen Elizabeth—Including Her 'Cheeky Sense of Humor'