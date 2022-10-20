Prince Harry was an advocate for therapy and mental health as he served as the surprise guest for the Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old shared his experience of having a therapist after growing up in the royal family.

"I have a coach. I wish I had two," the Duke of Sussex said during a session on Wednesday night, according to Financial Times correspondent Dave Lee's Twitter.

Kurt Schrader, the CEO and co-founder of Shortcut (previously Clubhouse), also confirmed Harry's appearance with a photo of the prince on stage with BetterUp's Alexi Robichaux and entrepreneur Reid Hoffman.

Sharing his thoughts, Schrader tweeted, "Great to hear someone who you think grew up with everything talk about the need for therapy and coaching for everyone."

Doron Weber, the Vice President and Program Director of Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, shed light on Harry's commentary, crediting him via Twitter for saying that while being raised as a royal and serving a decade in the military, he did not hear of "therapy" or "coaching."

"Then the blinkers came off and his life changed," Weber wrote.

Mercy Corps CEO Tjada D'Oyen McKenna also tweeted a remark that Harry made from a leader's perspective.

" 'From a boss standpoint, if you see your people as numbers, you will fail. You can't treat them as numbers, but folks who need a human connection to fire on all cylinders.' Wise words from Prince Harry! #MastersOfScaleSummit," she wrote.

Per emergency doctor Bon Ku, Harry also discussed the idea of looking at mental health as way to "[unlock] human potential" rather than simply viewing it as "a mental illness."

Before Harry's appearance, BetterUp shared a snap of the prince and Robichaux together on social media, stating that the topic would cover "why leaders need to focus on their mental fitness to scale their impact."

This isn't the first time Harry has opened up about his mental health.

Last May, he shared how his wife Meghan Markle encouraged him to seek therapy.

In his docuseries The Me You Can't See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, Harry talked about how therapy wasn't a topic of conversation in his family. But his inner circle had noticed changes in his ways.

"It was only when a couple of people close to me started to say, 'This isn't normal behavior, perhaps you should look into this or perhaps you should go and seek help.' Now immediately, I was like, I don't need help," he recalled in the second episode, during which he also discusses how his late 20s, specifically age 28 to 30, was a "nightmare" period full of anxieties and exhaustion due to royal duties.

Then, in his early 30s, he met his future wife, who inspired him to pursue therapy more seriously than ever.

"It was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn't do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with," he said.

He later added, "That was the start of a learning journey for me. I became aware that I'd been living in a bubble, within this family, within this institution, I was sort of almost trapped in a thought process or a mindset."

