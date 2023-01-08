Prince Harry Details 'Nasty' Fight with Prince William Over Meghan Markle: 'He Was Coming for My Wife'

The Duke of Sussex said his brother was "being told certain things by people within his office" and "consuming a lot of the tabloid press" when the 2019 altercation occurred

Published on January 8, 2023 08:08 PM
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry. Photo: Daniel Leavl-Olivas-Pool Getty Images

Prince Harry says his 2019 altercation with Prince William was fueled on "issues which were baed not on reality."

The Duke of Sussex spoke about the physical fight with his brother that he wrote about in his memoir, Spare, during an interview with 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper on Sunday. During the incident, Prince William confronted his younger brother over his relationship with Meghan Markle at Harry's home of Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

"It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part," Prince Harry said. "It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within his office. And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories. And he had a few issues which were based not on reality. And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife — she wasn't there at the time but through the things that he was saying. I was defending myself."

He continued, "And we moved from one room into the kitchen. And his frustrations were growing and growing and growing. He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn't nice. It wasn't pleasant at all. And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Christmas 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry said he landed on the dog bowl, which left marks on his back.

"[William] apologized afterwards. It was a pretty nasty experience," he recalled.

According to an extract published by The Guardian last week ahead of the book's release, Harry claimed William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive" during the fight.

Afterward, Prince Harry said he called his therapist for help. It was only when Meghan later noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back that he says he revealed the incident to his wife.

In Harry's interview with ITV anchor Tom Bradby, which also aired on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex said, "I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years. I saw this red mist in him — he wanted me to hit him back but I chose not to."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> walk through a trench during the commemorations for the 100th anniversary
Prince Harry and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the talk, Cooper asked Harry if he was currently speaking to or texting with his father and brother.

"Do you speak to William now? Do you text?" the CNN anchor, 55, asked.

Prince Harry, 38, replied, "Uh, currently, no. But I look forward to — I look forward to us being able to find peace."

When Cooper asked how long it had been since the siblings spoke, Harry replied, "A while."

"Do you speak to your dad?" Cooper followed.

"We aren't — we haven't spoken for quite a while," Harry said. "Um, no, not recently."

However, Harry said he hopes to heal the rift with his family.

"At the heart of it, there is a family, without question. Um — and I really look forward to having that family element back," he said. "I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family."

