Prince Harry Denies He and Meghan Markle Accused the Royal Family of Racism in Oprah Interview

Prince Harry is opening up about one of the most talked-about moments from his and wife Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Promoting his book Spare in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby that aired on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex was asked about the couple's sit-down with Oprah.

During the revealing chat, Meghan claimed that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

Following the Oprah interview, Harry's brother Prince William was asked point-blank by a reporter to comment on the claims, to which he replied: "We are very much not a racist family."

On Sunday, Bradby pressed the topic, telling Harry: "In the Oprah interview, you accuse members of your family of racism..."

"No," the Duke of Sussex interjected. "The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention 'they're racists'?"

Bradby replied: "She said there were troubling comments about Archie's skin color. Wouldn't you describe that as essentially racist?"

Harry said he wouldn't describe the incident as racist, "not having lived within that family."

"The difference between racism and unconscious bias... the two things are different," Harry continued.

"Once it's been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that... otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism," he said.

Harry then referenced a recent racist incident at the palace involving Lady Susan Hussey, a longstanding lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth, who was accused of asking racially-charged questions to Ngoni Fulani, the founder of the charity Sistah Space who attended a Buckingham Palace reception to combat violence against women.

The book jacket of Prince Harry 's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"What happened to Ngozi Fulani is a very good example of the environment within the institution," Harry said.

Harry also said that he and Meghan "love" Lady Susan, who reportedly offered guidance and help to the Duchess of Sussex when she first joined the royal family.

"We think she's great. I also know that she never meant any harm at all. But the response from the British press and from people online because of the stories that they wrote was horrendous, absolutely horrendous," he said.