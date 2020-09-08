Prince Harry Denies Fundraising Event for Invictus Games Was Axed Because of Netflix Deal

Lawyers acting for the Duke of Sussex have sent letters to The Sunday Times protesting claims that a fundraising event was shelved due to his production deal

Prince Harry is protesting claims that a key fundraising event for the Invictus Games that had been planned for next spring in Los Angeles has been canceled due to his recent production deal with Netflix.

The evening of music and comedy was to benefit the Invictus Games Foundation, which runs Harry's treasured Paralympic-style sporting event, which he created in 2014 for injured and veteran servicemen and women.

A recent report in The Sunday Times claimed that Harry and Meghan Markle were also set to make speeches at the Hollywood bash next spring. Crucially, the plan was that Netflix rival Amazon would stream the show. The outlet claimed that the event was cut off because of Harry and Meghan's multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix.

However, those close to the prince and the Invictus Games Foundation say that it was canceled because of ongoing doubts that any event like that could go ahead amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The suggestion or implication is that the duke has decided to choose his own financial benefit over raising money for veterans or the Invictus Games is egregious. Invictus is something that is his creation, there is so much that he believes in. It is one of the most important things to him,” says a source close to the prince.

"It is absolutely untrue that the Netflix deal is connected to the Invictus Games and Amazon proposal," the source continues.

Lawyers working for Harry have written to The Sunday Times to complain, PEOPLE understands. The source adds that there is nothing in the Netflix deal that Harry and Meghan recently signed that stops them from working on projects at other broadcasters or streaming services."

An Invictus Games spokesman says in a statement, “The event was shelved because the primary revenue generator was ticket sales from a live concert in Los Angeles in the Spring of 2021. Given current global circumstances with COVID, the event needed to be reconceptualized. This was an independent decision made prior to a partnership with Netflix."

"The Duke remains committed as ever to the Invictus Games, which he founded, and the Invictus Games Foundation of which he is Patron, and looks forward to making the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 next year a huge success, as they have always been," the statement concludes.

