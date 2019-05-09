Prince Harry Wears New 'Daddy' Jacket in Honor of Son Archie During Netherlands Trip

Prince Harry may be away from his newborn son during his short day trip to the Netherlands, but the royal found an incredibly sweet way to let the world know just how proud he is to be a father.

While in the Netherlands on Friday to kick off the official countdown to the Invictus Games, Harry put his love for newborn son Archie on display by wearing a jacket with the words “Invictus Family Daddy” embroidered on it in bold lettering.

Taking things to an even more touching level, within the phrase there was an even more touching message highlighted in yellow lettering, which read: “I Am Daddy.”

And even when he wasn’t outside, Harry’s love for his baby boy was still on display, as underneath the jacket he wore a black shirt with the same embroidering on it.

Prince Harry Chris Jackson Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry Chris Jackson Pool/Getty Images

The short trip occurred just days after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their first child on Monday.

During the event, while chatting to a friend, the proud papa discussed how fatherhood was the “best thing he will ever do.”

Harry’s pal JJ Chalmers, a former Invictus star and broadcaster, reflected on how difficult it must have been for the royal to leave his four-day-old baby at home.

“If anything I suppose it shows the importance of this competition to him,” he remarked. “The [Invictus] is his first baby.”

He went on to share that Meghan — who made her first public appearance with Harry during the 2017 Invictus Games — also holds the annual event in high regard.

“I’m sure Meghan would love to be here too. This event has families at the absolutely heart of it,” he remarked.

During the trip, Chalmers, a former Royal Marine who has been friends with Harry since the first Invictus Games in 2014, gave the royal a tour of two new Jaguar Land Rover cars which will be used in The Hague games.

Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Reflecting on how his friend will fare as a dad, the former Royal Marine shared that he felt positive Harry would take a proactive role in his son’s life.

“He’ll be hands on,” he shared, adding that he felt positive Harry would have already changed Archie’s diaper. “He must have done.”

And upon his return home, he bets Harry will be put on daddy duty right away!

“I’m sure he will be walking through the door tonight and be handed the baby and told it’s his turn now,” he remarked. “I think naturally he’s obviously going to have a hard time with the sleep for a little while.”

“But I said it [fatherhood] is the best thing he’ll ever do, and he agreed,” he added.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Harry will also be going home with a few gifts for Archie.

During his trip, the royal was gifted with a new soft rattle toy, some newborn socks with “I love Daddy” written on them and a special Invictus Games onesie for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.