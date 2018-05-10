Just call him Prince Cupid.

Prince Harry may be preparing for his royal wedding to Meghan Markle later this month (May 19!), but he’s helped out at least one of his army pals find love.

Corporal of Horse Frankie O’Leary told reporters on Wednesday the prince “rather kindly helped me get in well with a young lady.”

O’Leary, who was Harry’s vehicle operator during his first tour of Afghanistan in 2007, said the royal was out for a drive when he spotted his army mate walking with a woman.

“He wound the window down and said, ‘See you later, Frank,’” the CoH said. “I was like, ‘See you later, sir.’”

Seeing a prince casually greet the man she was dating left O’Leary’s date with “her jaw on the floor.”

(from left) Captain Tom Mountain, Colonel James Gaselee, Frankie O'Leary, Corporal Major Daniel Snoxell, Staff Sergeant Philip Bishop and Warrant Officer Class 1 Mark Quickfall Joe Maher/Getty

The moment made a lasting impact on the soldier’s lady friend, Niina, as she stuck around after that, O’Leary revealed.

“I just played it off as cool,” O’Leary said. “It helped — she’s become my wife.”

O’Leary is happy to see his friend look so in love and preparing for his own lifetime of joy.

“I’ve seen him grumpy. That’s a happy man out there,” he said.

O’Leary will be a part of Harry’s special day as he is a member of the prince and Meghan’s carriage procession which will be complete with 24 soldiers and two officers on horses.

The CoH will be the first horseman on the left escorting Harry’s carriage, revealing the prince himself asked them to be involved.

“It is really important for us because he served with us as the Household Cavalry at Windsor, and he still wears our uniform on a regular basis,” he said.

(Back row, from left) CoH Frankie O'Leary, Corporal of Horse Paul Carrington, Prince Harry, Lance Corporal of Horse Chris 'Dougie' Douglass, Lance Corporal Steve 'Geri' Halliwell

“It is a real sense of pride to be asked to be involved in what is going to be an amazing occasion and celebration,” O’Leary added.

The British Army will be heavily represented in the upcoming royal wedding. Captain Thomas Mountain, 28, recently told PEOPLE will help form the 24-man staircase party on the steps of St. George’s Chapel and greet Harry and Meghan with a “royal salute” when they exit as husband and wife.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lieutenant Colonel James Gaselee will command a troop of 24 Household Cavalry soldiers, who will escort the newlyweds’ Ascot Landau carriage through the packed streets of Windsor.

“It’s one in a million,” Mountain said. “The sense of excitement and drama has been building as we drawn nearer — it’s palpable. The week before I think that, naturally, a few nerves will appear, but I think it’s always a good thing to be a little bit nervous.

“There’s going to be millions of people watching, so it’s a huge event to take part in. Everyone in the regiment is getting asked by their friends and family, ‘Are you part of the parade?’ As you can imagine, everyone’s family is excited. To be honest, standing at the top of the stairs, it’s going to be immense. It’s going to be phenomenal. It’s going to be incredible.”