Prince Harry Was the First Naughty Royal to Pull a Stunt on the Palace Balcony Almost 30 Years Ago

Savannah Phillips maybe have stolen the show on the palace balcony by covering Prince George‘s mouth during Trooping the Colour last Saturday, but she wasn’t the first royal to break the rules!

Almost 30 years ago, a then 5-year-old Prince Harry showed off his mischievous streak when he covered the mouth of his cousin, Princess Beatrice, then almost 2 years old, during the annual celebration in 1990.

On Saturday, 7-year-old Savannah, whose dad is Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, cheekily put her hand over the future king’s mouth.

“Savannah pretended to conduct as the national anthem was playing, and George joined in the fun,” a royal observer tells PEOPLE. “But when Savannah realized it was probably not what they should be doing, she stopped George, 4, from saying any more.”

This isn’t the first time one of Harry’s naughty moments was channeled by a younger royal. Princess Charlotte, 3, proved that she’s another spare heir with a playful streak at the royal wedding last month, when she appeared to stick out her tongue from inside the car as she arrived to St. George’s Chapel.

Prince Harry was known for pulling this move as a child. The royal, now 33, made a silly face out the car window after a visit to the hospital when his cousin, Princess Beatrice, was born in 1988.

Harry showed off his tongue again for the cameras when he arrived at a school nativity play with his mother, Princess Diana. Upon noticing photographers, he started to make a funny face out the car window before Diana picked him up to bring him out of the vehicle.