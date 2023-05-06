Prince Harry Will Wear Morning Suit, Not Military Uniform to Coronation 

Prince Harry will also not be wearing any of his military medals for the historic May 6 ceremony, PEOPLE understands

Simon Perry
May 6, 2023
Prince Harry
Prince Harry. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry will not be wearing his military uniform for his father King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, will be wearing a morning suit for the historic ceremony, which means he will not be in uniform or wearing any of his military medals. PEOPLE understands Harry was asked to wear a morning suit — and he was happy to go along with the request.

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years and undertook two tours in Afghanistan.

The prince also has no formal role in the service and he will not be a part of the Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace following the crowning ceremony.

During the service, Harry is expected to be sitting alongside some of his cousins, including Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry in 2014. Matt Cardy/Getty

Members of the royal family who will take part in the procession include Kate Middleton and Prince William with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They will ride in the first carriage following the historic Gold State Coach, which King Charles and Queen Camilla will be traveling in.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne will be on horseback behind the Gold State Coach as the Gold Stick in Waiting.

The prestigious position, which Anne has held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers — a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick — were placed close to the monarch to protect them from harm.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visit One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Harry arrived in the U.K. on Friday ahead of the coronation after taking a commercial flight. However, it's thought his visit to the U.K. will be a quick one.

He will be in and out of Great Britain in 24 hours for his father's crowning ceremony, The Sun reports. The May 6 coronation day is also Prince Archie's 4th birthday, and Harry is reportedly flying back to be there for his son.

"Harry will be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours," a source told The Sun. "He will only be doing the coronation service, then leaving."

According to the outlet, Harry will back on a plane within two hours after the church service ends on Saturday. The transatlantic trip of more than 5,400 miles is about an 11-hour nonstop flight. With the time difference, he could be home in California with Prince Archie, daughter Princess Lilibet and wife Meghan Markle by evening.

Buckingham Palace announced on April 12 that Prince Harry would attend King Charles' coronation, adding that his wife, Meghan Markle, would not be at the service. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the palace said in the statement.

A source told PEOPLE that Meghan will celebrate Archie with a small party at home.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

