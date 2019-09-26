Prince Harry Continues Royal Tour in Botswana While Meghan Markle and Archie Stay in South Africa

Image zoom WPA-Rota/Press Association Images

Meghan Markle and Archie are continuing their royal tour in South Africa, while Prince Harry travels solo to other parts of Africa, including Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

While his wife and 4-month-old son stayed behind in Cape Town, Harry traveled to Botswana for the fourth day of his royal tour on Thursday. He kicked off the busy day of events with local schoolchildren, planting trees at the Chobe Forest Reserve. The children grew the trees from seeds at school, and they’ll be learning about tree planting and vital ecosystems.

The Duke of Sussex then visited a project for his charity Sentebale. Harry set up Sentebale, which helps raise funds and awareness to support the mental health and well-being of young people whose lives have been affected by HIV, with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. Their work has now widened its work from out of the mountain kingdom to neighboring Botswana.

Harry, 35, joined Sentebale Let Youth Lead advocates in a camp activity which aims to instill confidence and peer support into young people coming to terms with living with HIV. The royal dad also saw Sentebale’s Radio Positive show, hosted by the charity’s Let Youth Lead advocates on a local radio stadium.

Prince Harry then headed to Chobe National Park, where dedicated an area of the forest to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy. Situated near the border of Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, this will help link areas of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy across borders to facilitate the easier passage of wildlife to widen the range of their habitats.

After continuing his solo part of the tour to Angola and Malawi, Prince Harry will reunite with Meghan and Archie in Johannesburg, South Africa, to finish out the visit.

To kick off the third day of their royal South Africa tour, Prince Harry introduced Meghan and Archie to an old friend.

On Wednesday morning, the little royal was taken by his parents for his first official royal engagement to meet with famed anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

During the meeting, the royal couple had a lively laughter-filled chat with Archbishop Tutu and Thandeka, where Harry revealed that Archie “constantly wants to stand.”

Meghan added, “He’s an old soul!”

“I think he is used to it already,” Harry said of his son.